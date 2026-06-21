Manoj Bajpayee Demands Government Policy Against Big-Budget Film Monopoly: 'A Level Playing Field Is Necessary'

Manoj Bajpayee urged the Indian government to mandate cinema screens for independent films.
Bajpayee accused big-budget productions of intimidating exhibitors to get the majority of theatre shows.
The actor emphasised that independent cinema requires infrastructural patronage from the administration rather than monetary support.
Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who was recently seen in Governor, opened up about the film industry monopoly in theatres. He urged the government to mandate cinema screens for independent movies, emphasising the need for a "level playing field" for all kinds of films in India.
Manoj Bajpayee demands government intervention for independent film exhibition
In an interview with Hindustan Times, agreeing to previous comments by filmmaker Reema Kagti, Bajpayee said that independent cinema in India needs patronage but specified that patronage must come from the administration and be infrastructural, not monetary. The actor said that state backing can only break the current distribution bottleneck.
Kagti had earlier said that small films needed patronage, not "support" from the audience.
"With small films, patronage shuruaat hoti hai exhibition se. (Patronage starts with the exhibition)," Bajpayee said. "The day the government makes this policy that every film will get enough showcasing, then they will have some kind of a fair platform, a level playing field. Until we get that, it's tough."
He added, "Patronage humko sarkari hi milni chahiye (We should get patronage from the government), not in terms of the money but in terms of assurance that your film will be showcased and there will be a level playing field."
Criticises film monopoly and dominance of big-budget movies
The National Award-winning actor also said major productions use tactics against theatre owners to dominate the majority of multiplex and single-screens and take shows by intimidating distributors and exhibitors.
"A level playing field is necessary," he said, adding that one should learn from Maharashtra as the state government previously ensured Marathi films get adequate screens across the state.
He demanded a nationwide policy guaranteeing a minimum number of screens for films of all sizes, adding, "Woh minimum number of screens ki guarantee all over India mile humko bhi (We should also get that guarantee of a minimum number of screens all over India)."