Al-Hilal Vs Al-Kholood LIVE Streaming, Saudi King's Cup 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Today’s Final Match?

Summary of this article
Al-Kholood take on Al-Hilal in the Saudi King's Cup final
Al-Kholood are managed by former Mumbai City FC boss, Des Buckingham
Al-Hilal are yet to taste defeat at the hands of Al-Kholood
Al-Kholood will go up against Al-Hilal in the 2025-26 Saudi King's Cup final at the King Abdullah Sports City on Friday, May 8. Managed by former Mumbai City FC boss, Des Buckingham, Al-Kholood have not faced a defeat in their last three games. However, Al-Hilal provides a stiff competition to the Pride of Ar Rass in the final on Friday.
Al-Kholood will look to their past performances against Al-Hilal wherein they have conjured up wins and could give them an extra boost of confidence ahead of the vital game.
As for Al-Hilal, they are desperate for a trophy this season. Simone Inzaghi's men missed out on a victory in the AFC Champions League Elite but are still alive in the title race alongside Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.
The Blue Waves will be favourites going into the final against Al-Kholood and will look to build up extra-pressure right from the start.
Al-Hilal Vs Al-Kholood: Head-to-Head Record
Total matches: 4
Al Kholood: 0
Al Hilal: 4
Draws: 0
Al-Hilal Vs Al-Kholood: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Al-Kholood Club vs Al Hilal SFC, Saudi King's Cup 2025-2026 final match being played?
The Al-Kholood Club vs Al Hilal SFC, Saudi King's Cup 2025-2026 final match will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah on Friday, May 8, 2026. The match will kick off at 11:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the Al-Kholood Club vs Al Hilal SFC, Saudi King's Cup 2025-2026 final match live online?
The Al-Kholood Club vs Al Hilal SFC, Saudi King's Cup 2025-2026 final match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.
Where to watch the Al-Kholood Club vs Al Hilal SFC, Saudi King's Cup 2025-2026 final match live on TV?
The Al-Kholood Club vs Al Hilal SFC, Saudi King's Cup 2025-2026 final match will not be televised live on any TV channels in India.