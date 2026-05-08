Al-Hilal Vs Al-Kholood LIVE Streaming, Saudi King's Cup 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Today’s Final Match?

Al-Hilal Vs Al-Kholood Live Streaming, Saudi King's Cup Final 2025-26: Know all about the today's final game, including preview, head-to-head record, live streaming details, and more

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Kings Cup final
Inzaghi and Bono speak ahead of the King's Cup final. Photo: X/Alhilal_EN
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Al-Kholood take on Al-Hilal in the Saudi King's Cup final

  • Al-Kholood are managed by former Mumbai City FC boss, Des Buckingham

  • Al-Hilal are yet to taste defeat at the hands of Al-Kholood

Al-Kholood will go up against Al-Hilal in the 2025-26 Saudi King's Cup final at the King Abdullah Sports City on Friday, May 8. Managed by former Mumbai City FC boss, Des Buckingham, Al-Kholood have not faced a defeat in their last three games. However, Al-Hilal provides a stiff competition to the Pride of Ar Rass in the final on Friday.

Al-Kholood will look to their past performances against Al-Hilal wherein they have conjured up wins and could give them an extra boost of confidence ahead of the vital game.

As for Al-Hilal, they are desperate for a trophy this season. Simone Inzaghi's men missed out on a victory in the AFC Champions League Elite but are still alive in the title race alongside Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

The Blue Waves will be favourites going into the final against Al-Kholood and will look to build up extra-pressure right from the start.

Al-Hilal Vs Al-Kholood: Head-to-Head Record

  • Total matches: 4

  • Al Kholood: 0

  • Al Hilal: 4

  • Draws: 0

Al-Hilal Vs Al-Kholood: Live Streaming Details

Q

When and where is the Al-Kholood Club vs Al Hilal SFC, Saudi King's Cup 2025-2026 final match being played?

A

The Al-Kholood Club vs Al Hilal SFC, Saudi King's Cup 2025-2026 final match will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah on Friday, May 8, 2026. The match will kick off at 11:30 PM IST.

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Q

Where to watch the Al-Kholood Club vs Al Hilal SFC, Saudi King's Cup 2025-2026 final match live online?

A

The Al-Kholood Club vs Al Hilal SFC, Saudi King's Cup 2025-2026 final match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

Q

Where to watch the Al-Kholood Club vs Al Hilal SFC, Saudi King's Cup 2025-2026 final match live on TV?

A

The Al-Kholood Club vs Al Hilal SFC, Saudi King's Cup 2025-2026 final match will not be televised live on any TV channels in India.

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