Al-Nassr Vs Gamba Osaka Live Streaming, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Final: Preview, When And Where To Watch

Summary of this article
Al-Nassr's explosive attack faces Gamba Osaka's rock-solid defense in the AFC Champions League Two final
The Saudi giants cruised to the final, while the Japanese side fought through grit and drama.
Check the preview and the live streaming details below
The stage is set at Al- Awwal Park in Riyadh for a blockbuster continental showdown. Saudi powerhouse Al Nassr will host Japan’s Gamba Osaka in the highly anticipated final of the AFC Champions League Two. Both teams have enjoyed dominant, unbeaten group-stage campaigns to reach this point, but only one can lift the prestigious trophy.
For Al-Nassr, this final represents a golden opportunity to secure their first major piece of silverware under the leadership of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Saudi giants have enjoyed a flawless continental campaign, starting with an absolute destruction of Group D. They won all six of their group matches, scoring 22 goals and conceding just three against the likes of Al-Zawraa, Istiklol, and Goa.
Once they reached the knockout stages, Al-Nassr shifted into an even higher gear. They comfortably dismissed Arkadag 2-0 on aggregate in the Round of 16, before delivering a statement 4-0 thrashing to UAE's Al Wasl in the quarter-finals
A commanding 5-1 victory over Qatar’s Al Ahli in the semi-finals officially punched their ticket to the grand finale, giving them immense confidence playing in front of their passionate home fans in Riyadh.
Gamba Osaka’s journey to the final has been a testament to resilience, tactical discipline, and dramatic survival. Like their opponents, the Japanese side achieved a perfect 18-point record in Group F, safely navigating past Ratchaburi, Nam Định, and Eastern.
However, the knockout rounds tested Gamba Osaka's resolve to the absolute limit. They narrowly edged out South Korea’s Pohang Steelers 3-2 on aggregate in the Round of 16, thanks to a nerve-wracking VAR offside call in the dying minutes of the second leg.
The quarter-finals brought an even greater challenge in a familiar foe, Ratchaburi, where Gamba Osaka had to fight through a grueling extra-time period in the second leg to secure another tense 3-2 aggregate win.
Their semi-final matchup against Bangkok United provided one last twist; Gamba Osaka suffered a 1-0 defeat in the first leg at home but staged a brilliant 3-0 comeback in Thailand to book their place in Riyadh. They will rely on this hard-earned grit to spoil Al Nassr's party.
Al-Nassr is expected to dominate possession, utilizing the creative flair of João Félix and Kingsley Coman to feed Ronaldo in the box. However, they must remain wary of Gamba Osaka’s counter-attacking efficiency.
The Japanese side is known for absorbing pressure and striking clinically through players like Ryoya Yamashita. With the advantage of a home crowd and the motivation of a potential double, Al-Nassr will likely push for an early goal to unsettle the disciplined visitors and avoid the kind of defensive lapses that haunted them in the recent Riyadh Derby.
Al-Nassr Yet To Touch Saudi Pro League Glory
While continental glory is within arm's reach, Al-Nassr is simultaneously balancing an intense domestic front. The club is on the absolute precipice of ending its league title drought, which dates back to 2019.
Al-Nassr currently sit atop the Saudi Pro League with 83 points from 33 matches. A dramatic 1-1 draw against fierce rivals Al Hilal—courtesy of a heartbreaking, last-second own goal—cruelly delayed their coronation.
Despite the derby drama, the championship remains firmly in Al-Nassr's hands. They hold a five-point cushion over second-placed Al Hilal, needing just a single victory against Damac in their final round on May 21st to officially seal the league crown.
Al-Nassr Vs Gamba Osaka AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Final: Live Streaming
Where will the Al-Nassr vs Gamba Osaka AFC Champions League Two final be played?
The Al-Nassr vs Gamba Osaka AFC Champions League Two final will be played at the Al-Awwal Park, King Fahd International Stadium, Saudi Arabia.
When will the Al-Nassr vs Gamba Osaka AFC Champions League Two final be played?
The Al-Nassr vs Gamba Osaka AFC Champions League Two final will be played on May 16, Saturday and has a start time of 11:15 PM IST.
Where to watch the Al-Nassr vs Gamba Osaka AFC Champions League Two final?
The Al-Nassr vs Gamba Osaka AFC Champions League Two final will be available for live streaming on the FanCode mobile app and website.