Manchester United 2-0 Tottenham, Premier League: Red Devils Make It Four In A Row Under Carrick
It's four Premier League wins in a row for Manchester United under Michael Carrick and a season that was unravelling just weeks ago now looks full of promise. A 2-0 victory for United against Tottenham on Saturday (February 7, 2026) extended Carrick's 100% start as head coach and will further strengthen his case to be given the job on a long-term basis. Bryan Mbeumo and Fernandes scored in each half at Old Trafford in a game that saw Spurs reduced to 10 men after captain Cristian Romero was sent off in the 29th minute.
