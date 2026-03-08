What Is T20 World Cup Trophy's Jaipur Connection? Designer Reveals Details

Captain Suryakumar Yadav poses with the trophy on the eve of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Photo: PTI

Captain Suryakumar Yadav poses with the trophy on the eve of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Photo: PTI