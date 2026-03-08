What Is T20 World Cup Trophy's Jaipur Connection? Designer Reveals Details

Jaipur-based trophy designer Amit Pabuwal said the design outline of the Men's T20 World Cup trophy was prepared in 2007, post which the International Cricket Council entrusted him with the task of crafting the trophy

What Is ICC T20 World Cup Trophys Jaipur Connection? Designer Reveals Details
Captain Suryakumar Yadav poses with the trophy on the eve of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Photo: PTI
  • Initial design concept for trophy prepared by Australia’s Minale Bryce

  • Jaipur's Amit Pabuwal then made the trophy

  • Final version made of silver with platinum plating

While the ICC Men's T20 World Cup attracts global attention for its high-octane cricket, the tournament also has a little-known connection with Jaipur, where the iconic trophy was crafted.

Jaipur-based trophy designer Amit Pabuwal said the trophy for the tournament was made by him after the initial design concept was prepared by Australia’s Minale Bryce.

Pabuwal said the design outline of the trophy was prepared in 2007, the year the inaugural edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup was held. Following that, the International Cricket Council entrusted him with the task of crafting the trophy.

“Once the design outline was finalised, the ICC assigned me the work of making the trophy. That is how the ICC T20 World Cup trophy was produced in 2007,” he told PTI.

Pabuwal said he had earlier designed the world’s largest silver “Friendship Cup” trophy for cricket, which drew attention and eventually led the ICC to approach him for the T20 World Cup trophy.

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan and others during a training session on the eve of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. - | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Final: Men In Blue Gear Up For Ahmedabad Blockbuster

BY Photo Webdesk

"The ICC had initially planned to create the trophy using a combination of titanium and glass so that the design would reflect the fast and modern style of T20 cricket,” he said.

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra, Lockie Ferguson, Devon Conway, Matt Henry and others during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. - | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Kiwis Train In Ahmedabad Ahead Of Titular Clash
India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the dismissal of England's captain Harry Brook during the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match between India and England in Mumbai, India. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Check Team India's Road To The Final
England's players during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 second semifinal cricket match between India and England at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. - | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
India Vs England, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Harry Brook And Co Train Hard On Match Eve
India's players during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final cricket match between India and England, in Mumbai. - | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
India Vs England, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Men In Blue Sweat It Out At Wankhede Nets
"Several prototypes were prepared, but the glass components repeatedly broke when being integrated with the metal structure, making the concept technically difficult to execute. After several experiments, I advised that the combination would not work technically."

He said the final version was made of silver with platinum plating, making it durable and suitable for an international tournament.

Pabuwal added that the original trophy remains at the ICC headquarters, while the winning team receives an identical replica.

The trophy stands about 21 inches tall, weighs around six kilograms and is made of silver with platinum plating, he said.

