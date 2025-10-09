Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Bharat Hooda Shines As Telugu Titans Beat Haryana Steelers

Bharat Hooda’s stellar all-round show powers Telugu Titans past Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 clash in Chennai

PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Telugu Titans Vs Haryana Steelers, PKL 2025 Match Report
Telugu Titans Vs Haryana Steelers, PKL 2025: Glimpse from the match. Photo: PKL
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Telugu Titans defeated Haryana Steelers 46-29 in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 match in Chennai

  • Bharat Hooda, playing his 100th PKL game, starred with 20 points, 16 raid and 4 tackle, while Vijay Malik added 8 points.

  • Titans dominated from the start, racing to a 6-0 lead and inflicting an early all-out through Ajit Pawar’s tackle

Telugu Titans rounded off their Chennai leg of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 with a comprehensive 46-29 victory over Haryana Steelers, in Chennai on Wednesday.

Bharat Hooda marked his 100th PKL game, registering 20 points, including 16 raid points and four tackle points. Vijay Malik also contributed with eight points on the night.

Telugu Titans got off the blocks in a flash to put the defending champions under pressure.

Hooda set the tone with a multi-point raid, and Malik followed it up with a two-point raid of his own, giving their side a 6-0 lead in the opening stages.

For the Steelers, Vinay opened their scoring with a bonus point as they struggled to find their groove.

It didn’t take long for the Titans to inflict their first ALL OUT, courtesy of a tackle by Ajit Pawar.

Hooda didn’t put a foot wrong as his team continued to dominate, extending their lead to thirteen points with a tackle by Ankit.

Haryana Steelers eventually showed their mettle, finding a way back into this contest.

Mayank Saini’s Super Raid and a Super Tackle by Rahul Ahri helped them reduce the deficit to eight points.

Shivam Patare then made his presence felt on both ends of the mat before Vinay executed an ALL OUT to make it a two-point game.

However, there was no respite from Hooda as he completed his Super 10 with a successful Do-Or-Die raid.

The all-rounder proved to be unstoppable in offence and defence, almost single-handedly ensuring that the Telugu Titans bag their second ALL OUT at the stroke of half time, regaining their ten-point lead with the score at 26-16.

Despite their healthy lead, Telugu Titans didn’t take their foot off the pedal in the second half.

Malik began to chip in for his side, with Hooda remaining a prominent figure.

A Super Tackle by Jaideep Dahiya momentarily cut the lead down to 12 points but the Titans soon inflicted a third ALL OUT to make it a seventeen-point game.

With their massive lead, the Titans were in complete control of the proceedings in the final quarter, making it a mere formality.

Shubham Shinde, Avi Duhan and Ankit recorded tackles, putting the result of the game beyond all doubt.

Published At:
