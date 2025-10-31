Dabang Delhi Vs Puneri Paltan Live Streaming, PKL 2025 Final: Preview, Where To Watch, Tickets – All You Need To Know

Dabang Delhi KC Vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi League 2025 Final: Get live streaming details, preview, ticket information, and everything you need to know ahead of the PKL final between Dabang Delhi KC and Puneri Paltan on Friday, October 31, at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium

Outlook Sports Desk
Dabang Delhi KC Vs Puneri Paltan Live Streaming, Pro Kabaddi League 2025 Final: Preview Tickets
Dabang Delhi KC Vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi League 2025 Final: Captains of both teams pose ahead of the summit clash. Photo: PKL
Pro Kabaddi League 2025 Season 12 is in its final stretch as Dabang Delhi K.C. gear up to face Puneri Paltan at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium on Friday, October 31.

Performing in front of their home crowd, Delhi will look to draw strength from familiar surroundings as two of the league’s most consistent teams battle for the title.

Both sides have taken near-identical routes to reach the summit clash, finishing in the top two on the points table. Dabang Delhi, the Season 8 champions, edged past Puneri Paltan in a dramatic 6–4 tiebreaker in Qualifier 1 after the match ended 34–34 in regulation time.

Under captain Ashu Malik and coach Joginder Narwal, Delhi have shown nerves of steel in pressure moments – a hallmark of their campaign.

Puneri Paltan, meanwhile, hit back strongly to secure their third final in four seasons, defeating Telugu Titans in Qualifier 2. With Aslam Inamdar leading from the front and Ajay Thakur steering from the sidelines, Pune have set the pace this season.

They topped the league standings and built one of the most balanced squads in PKL 12, known for their fluid raiding rotation and compact defensive structure.

The two teams have met three times this season – and every encounter has gone down to the tie-breaker. Delhi have relied heavily on Ashu Malik’s sharp raids, while Pune have thrived on the discipline of their corners and collective tackling strength. This rivalry has been as close as it gets, and the final is likely to follow the same pattern.

For Dabang Delhi, the home advantage adds another layer of motivation. They will count on the experience of Fazel Atrachali, Saurabh Nandal, and Ashu to steady the side in key moments. Their defensive cohesion has improved with every outing, and their composure under pressure remains one of their biggest strengths.

Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, will look to turn the page on last season’s heartbreak. Their consistency, depth, and defensive organisation have made them a formidable unit.

The raiding duo of Aditya Shinde and Aslam Inamdar has been fearless, complementing a defensive line that thrives on teamwork more than individual brilliance.

PKL 2025 Final: Dabang Delhi KC Vs Puneri Paltan – Coaches Speak

Joginder Narwal (Dabang Delhi K.C. Head Coach):

"I’m extremely proud of this group – we’ve grown together. From the young players to the senior ones, everyone has stepped up. This isn’t about one individual; it’s about the collective spirit. The way they’ve fought through challenges and stayed united makes me believe this team deserves every bit of success it gets."

Ajay Thakur (Puneri Paltan Head Coach):

"When I took over as coach, I knew the foundation had to be about togetherness. You can’t build a champion side overnight – it takes time, trust and discipline. What I’m most proud of is how united these boys are; their love for each other shows in how they play. We’ve shown all season that we belong at the top, and now it’s about staying calm and giving it everything one last time."

Pro Kabaddi League 2025 Final: Dabang Delhi KC Vs Puneri Paltan - Live Streaming

When is the PKL 2025 Season 12 Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Puneri Paltan Final?

The Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Puneri Paltan, PKL 2025 final will be played on Friday, October 31, at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

What time is the PKL 2025 Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Puneri Paltan Final?

The Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Puneri Paltan final is scheduled for 8:00 pm IST.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2025 Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Puneri Paltan Final live?

Fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network or stream the match live on JioHotstar.

Where to get tickets for Pro Kabaddi League 2025 final?

You can get tickets for the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Final on the official ticketing platform, District by Zomato.

Published At:
