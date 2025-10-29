PKL 2025: Puneri Paltan Beat Telugu Titans 50-25, Enter Pro Kabaddi League 12 Final

Despite the early pressure, Puneri Paltan didn't waste any time to fight back with Mohite scoring a couple of raids and Mohd Amaan registering a tackle

Puneri Paltan
A jubilant Puneri Paltan players celebrating their win over Telugu Titans. Photo: X/ProKabaddi
  • Puneri Paltan beat Telugu Titans in Qualifier 2 of PKL 2025

  • This will be the third final in four years for the season 10 champions

  • Paltan to take on Dabang Delhi KC in final

Puneri Paltan booked their place in the final of the Pro Kabaddi League 12 after magnificent comeback 50-45 victory over Telugu Titans at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium on Wednesday.

This will be the third final in four years for the season 10 champions, where they will face Dabang Delhi K C on Friday.

It was a high-octane clash dominated by the raiders with Aditya Shinde (21 points) and Pankaj Mohite (10 points) registering Super 10s. Meanwhile, Bharat Hooda (22 points) and Vijay Malik (10 points) also scored Super 10s that went down in vain for the Titans.

Aslam Inamdar got the ball rolling in this contest, scoring the first raid point for his side before Hooda did the same for Telugu Titans.

The Titans soon stamped their authority on the game with tackles from Ankit and Chetan Sahu. With only three players on the mat for the Paltan, Hooda's immaculate Super Raid helped his side inflict the first ALL OUT of the game, giving them a 10-1 lead.

Despite the early pressure, Puneri Paltan didn't waste any time to fight back with Mohite scoring a couple of raids and Mohd Amaan registering a tackle.

Ankit's Super Tackle ensured that Telugu Titans remained ahead by six points, keeping them in a 13-7 lead after the first 10 minutes, despite raids from Aslam and Shinde.

The intensity of this must-win clash went up a notch with the raids flying in from both sides. Pankaj carried on his fine momentum for the Paltan, enabling them to get their first ALL OUT to cut the deficit down to four points.

Hooda completed his Super 10 for the Titans, scoring 14 points in the first half. Meanwhile, Pankaj and Aditya combined for 13 points between them, keeping their team within striking distance with the score at 24-20 at half time.

