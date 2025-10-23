India Vs Pakistan Handshake Controversy At Asian Youth Games: IND Kabaddi Captain Snubs PAK Counterpart

India youth kabaddi captain snubs Pakistan skipper's extended hand
India beat Pakistan 81-26 in Asian Youth Games clash
Handshake controversy originated during Asia Cup cricket
Adding another chapter to the India vs Pakistan handshake controversy, the Indian youth kabaddi team captain Ishant Rathee refused a handshake with his Pakistani counterpart during the Asian Youth Games in Bahrain recently.
Handshake Snub At Asian Youth Games In Bahrain
Rathee appeared to ignore the handshake offered by the Pakistani skipper at the toss, as captured in viral videos. Instead of engaging with the opposition captain, Rathee shook hands exclusively with the match officials present at the event.
The Pakistani captain extended his hand, but Rathee did not reciprocate. Social media quickly circulated the incident, highlighting the enduring sporting and diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan.
India Defeat Pakistan Amid Controversy
The pre-match handshake controversy notwithstanding, India secured a thumping victory over Pakistan. The Indian youth team triumphed by a significant margin, winning 81-26.
Handshake Boycotts In India-Pakistan Sports
The practice of refusing handshakes between Indian and Pakistani athletes originated during the Asia Cup, where Indian cricket team captain Suryakumar Yadav and his teammates refrained from shaking hands with Pakistani cricketers in all three matches.
The situation escalated to the extent that India did not collect the trophy from Asian Cricket Council chief and Pakistan interior minister Mohsin Naqvi, and the trophy is still at the ACC headquarters in Dubai.
The Indian women's cricket team did not shake hands either with Pakistan during their ICC Women's ODI World Cup encounter.
But the junior hockey team did engage in high fives with their Pakistani counterparts when facing off in the Sultan of Johor Cup.