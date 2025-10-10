Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Playoffs To Be Held In Delhi; Final On October 31

Pro Kabaddi League Season 12: The Playoffs will begin with the Play-ins on October 25, where the 5th to 8th placed teams will fight for survival. The winners from there will progress to the Playoffs

Pro Kabaddi League trophy
Pro Kabaddi League trophy Photo: Special arrangement
  • Thyagaraj Stadium to host the Delhi Leg and then the PKL 12 Playoffs

  • The Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Play-ins to be played on Friday, October 25

  • Playoffs to take place from Sunday, October 26, with the Grand Finale on Friday, October 31

  • Eight teams to battle it out for the coveted PKL Trophy under the new format

Mashal Sports, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) organizers, on Friday, announced the schedule for the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Playoffs and Final, which is set to be held at the Thyagaraj Stadium in Delhi. The announcement was made at the Press Conference ahead of the Delhi leg of season 12, which commences on October 11.

The Delhi leg comes at the end of one of the most competitive seasons of the PKL. With the home side – Dabang Delhi K.C. – at the top of the points table and having already confirmed a spot in the top eight, the fight for the final seven spots will continue to be fiercely contested and thrilling for the fans.

After the Delhi leg ends on October 23, the Playoffs will begin with the Play-ins on October 25, where the 5th to 8th placed teams will fight for survival. The winners from there will progress to the Playoffs.

Post that, the Playoffs will run from October 26 to October 29, featuring a sequence of Eliminators and Qualifiers, eventually culminating in the Grand Finale on Friday, October 31. The new format – which includes the Play-ins – adds an extra edge to the season, ensuring a tougher, more competitive path for all 12 teams to the PKL Trophy.

The revised structure ensures that more teams stay in contention for longer, raising the intensity of the league stage while offering fans an extended run of high-stakes matches. While all teams push for qualification, the biggest advantage awaits those who finish in the top two, making the battle for table positions more intense than ever.

Delhi stands out as a natural choice for the final leg as well as the Playoffs, with its passionate fanbase and world-class indoor stadium infrastructure. The city, which is also hosting the fourth and final leg of the season, has previously staged high-profile kabaddi matches that drew huge crowds, and its central location ensures easy access for fans from across the country.

Mr. Anupam Goswami, Business Head of Mashal Sports and League Chairman, PKL, said, “Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 has truly captivated audiences across the nation — 51% of the matches so far have been decided by five points or fewer, reflecting the remarkable intensity and competitiveness among teams. This season has showcased the highest standard, keeping fans engaged throughout.

"As we now move towards the grand culmination in Delhi, we’re thrilled to bring the Playoffs to the capital. The new Playoff format featuring Play-ins which will add a fresh and exciting twist, ensuring the race for the trophy remains alive till the very end. With the Playoffs about to begin, we look forward to witnessing the same passion, energy, and high-quality kabaddi that has defined this season, leading up to a truly fitting finale.”

Under the aegis and sanction from the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI), Mashal Sports and JioStar have built PKL into one of India's most successful sports leagues. The competition consists of the largest number of matches among all sports leagues in India. The Pro Kabaddi League has transformed India's indigenous sport of Kabaddi and its athletes on the national and global stage.

