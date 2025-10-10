Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Bengal Warriorz Pip Dabang Delhi In Thriller - Watch Highlights

Led by Devank Dalal’s Super 10 and Ashish Malik’s High Five, season 7 champions Bengal Warriorz moved to 10th place on the Pro Kabaddi League 2025 points table with the win

Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi match report Pro Kabaddi League 2025
Action from the Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi, Pro Kabaddi League 2025 match in Chennai. Photo: Pro Kabaddi
  • Bengal Warriorz led Dabang Delhi 19-18 at half time

  • Fazel Atrachali kept Delhi in the game with crucial late tackle

  • Himanshu’s unsuccessful raid proved to be final act as Bengal Warriorz clinched nail-biter 37-36

Bengal Warriorz managed to get back to winning ways in impressive fashion in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12, clinching a 37-36 victory against Dabang Delhi in Chennai on Thursday.

Led by Devank Dalal’s Super 10 and Ashish Malik’s High Five, the season 7 champions moved to 10th place on the points table with that win.

Bengal Warriorz got their noses in front early in the game courtesy a tackle by Ankit followed by a raid from their captain, as they took a two-point lead.

In the absence of Ashu Malik, Naveen Rawal responded with a two-point raid for the table-toppers, bringing them back on level terms. The tackles were flying in during the opening exchanges with Saurabh Nandal and Ankit contributing for their respective sides.

In a topsy-turvy start, Bengal Warriorz regained their lead with Dalal and Himanshu Narwal showing their attacking prowess, before Ajinkya Pawar and Neeraj Narwal levelled the score again.

Dabang Delhi got their first lead of the night with a tackle by Nandal, but that lead didn’t last long as Himanshu executed a Super Raid, keeping the season 7 champions in a two-point lead after the opening ten minutes.

The two teams continued to go toe-to-toe in this high-octane clash with nothing separating the two sides. A Super Tackle from Anurag Kumar and a tackle from Parteek then helped Bengal Warriorz inflict the first all out of the game as they looked to assert their dominance.

Despite that, there was only one-point separating the two sides at half time, as Ajinkya Pawar and Akshit Dhull kept Dabang Delhi in the game with the score at 19-18.

With five minutes to go, a couple of Super Tackles by Manjeet and Malik helped Bengal Warriorz open up a five-point gap. However, Neeraj then executed an all out to bring it back down to a one-point game for the table-toppers with the score at 33-32.

Dalal completed his Super 10 and Malik also completed his High Five, helping Bengal Warriorz establish a four-point lead once more. There was another potential twist in the tale as Fazel Atrachali kept in the game a crucial tackle, with a couple of quick raids from Mohit Deswal.

However, the drama persisted until the final whistle. With two points separating the two sides, Himanshu’s unsuccessful raid proved to be the final act of the game as Bengal Warriorz clinched a nail-biter 37-36.

