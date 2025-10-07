PKL 12: Ayan Scores Another Super 10 To Reach 300-Point Milestone As Pirates Take Down Yoddhas

The Pirates, who began the evening at the bottom of the table, showed determination to claw back from an early deficit and eventually seal a morale-boosting victory

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: gaurav thakur
Updated on:
Updated on:
patna pirates vs up yoddhas match report
PKL 12: Ayan Scores Another Super 10 To Reach 300 Point Milestone As Pirates Take Down Yoddhas Photo: Pro Kabaddi League
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Patna Pirates put up an all-round performance to defeat UP Yoddhas 36-28

  • Pirates showed determination to claw back from an early deficit and eventually seal victory

  • The loss pushes UP Yoddhas to the bottom of the table

Patna Pirates produced a composed all-round performance to defeat UP Yoddhas 36-28 in a tense contest that swung several times before settling in favour of the three-time champions.

The Pirates, who began the evening at the bottom of the table, showed determination to claw back from an early deficit and eventually seal a morale-boosting victory. Ayan Lohchab scored 15 points, and in defence, it was Navdeep’s High Five that took their team to the win. For the Yoddhas, Gagan Gowda, Super 10 went in vain

It was a close, high-tempo start between the Yoddhas and the Pirates. Gagan Gowda was in stellar form, notching nine raid points from just four raids, including a Super Raid that sent Ankit Kumar, Navdeep, and Balaji D off the mat. Mahender Singh added to the tally with a sharp tackle on Sudhakar M. After a cautious opening, the Yoddhas found rhythm through Gagan’s brilliance to take early control.

For the Pirates, Ayan was the standout. His sharp movements and fearless approach saw him dismiss Sumit, Bhavani Rajput and Mahender Singh to keep the pressure on the Yoddhas’ defence. Both raiders – Gagan and Ayan – dominated the mat with skill and precision, trading points in style. As the first 10 minutes ended, the Yoddhas held a slender but deserved four-point lead at 12-8.

Related Content
Related Content

The second phase saw momentum shift towards the Patna Pirates, who tightened their defence and capitalised on the Yoddhas’ errors. The Yoddhas could manage only two points as compared to the Pirates’ eight points in the next 10 minutes as Gagan and Bhavani struggled to break through. A Super Tackle by Deepak on Bhavani added to the Pirates’ confidence.

Ayan continued to be the main threat, executing decisive raids that sent key Yoddhas defenders like Hitesh off the mat. His clever Do-Or-Die raids maintained pressure, while Deepak and Ankit supported with strong defensive work. At the end of the first half, the Pirates had turned the tide to lead 14-16.

Ayan continued his fine form, completing his Super 10 with a series of confident raids that kept the Yoddhas’ defenders on edge. His quick movement and ability to convert Do-or-Die situations made all the difference as Patna slowly built momentum. The Yoddhas, meanwhile, struggled to find rhythm in attack despite occasional points from Shivam and Bhavani.

The turning point came with the first ALL OUT of the night, inflicted by the Pirates on the Yoddhas, which gave them a crucial lead. Deepak and Ankit were key in setting up the defensive traps, while Ayan’s raids ensured the pressure never eased. Gagan and Mahender’s attempts to rally were cut short as their opponents' balance across departments stood out.

In the closing stages, the Pirates maintained their composure to see off a late Yoddhas push. Ayan, who crossed the 300-point milestone in the PKL, continued to lead from the front with his 15-point effort. Meanwhile, Navdeep marshalled the defence to perfection to complete a High Five.

For the Yoddhas, Gagan’s Super 10 and Mahender’s defensive grit stood out, but it wasn’t enough to turn the tide. The Pirates’ all-round consistency helped them hold firm and register an eight-point victory – a result that lifted them off the bottom of the table and reignited their campaign.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND-W Vs PAK-W, ICC Women’s World Cup: MCC Delivers Final Word On Muneeba Ali Run-Out Controversy

  2. Mithali Raj, Ravi Kalpana Get Dedicated Sections At ACA-VDCA Stadium Amid Women’s World Cup 2025

  3. Bangladesh Vs England, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Guwahati Weather Forecast And Barsapara Stadium Pitch Report

  4. Sunil Joshi Leaves Punjab Kings Support Staff As Spin Bowling Coach

  5. New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: SA-W Beat NZ-W By 6 Wickets As Brits Shines With Stunning 100

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters 2025: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Alexander Zverev Again

  2. China Open Final: Amanda Anisimova Beats Linda Noskova, Claims Her Second WTA 1000 Title Of 2025

  3. Shanghai Masters 2025: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Downs Taylor Fritz To Set Up Holger Rune Meeting

  4. Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic Survives Yannick Hanfmann Test To Reach Last 16

  5. China Open 2025: Anisimova Ousts Noskova In Beijing To Claim Second WTA-1000 Title Of Year

Badminton News

  1. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  2. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  5. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BJP For An Alliance With Vijay, Annamali Finds Out ‘Ideological Affinity’ With TVK

  2. Six Critically Ill Patients Die In Fire At Jaipur’s SMS Hospital Trauma Centre

  3. Consider Yourself 'Police Without Uniform': Himachal Pradesh Police Engages Youth In Fight Against Drugs

  4. Supreme Court Hears Sonam Wangchuk’s Habeas Corpus Plea, Considers Sharing NSA Detention Grounds

  5. Heavy Rainfall Triggers Landslides in Darjeeling—Roads, Bridges and Houses Damaged

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 4: Varun-Janhvi's Film Faces The Heat From Kantara Chapter 1

US News

  1. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  4. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  5. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

World News

  1. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

  2. North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Visits 5000-Tonne Naval Destroyer

  3. Israel Accused Of Detaining Greta Thunberg In Infested Cell And Forcing Her To Hold Flags

  4. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  5. Trump Urges Rapid Progress As Mediators Gather In Egypt For Critical Gaza Peace Talks

Latest Stories

  1. Battle Royale for the Chaudhar in Haryana

  2. MP Weather Update: Scattered Rain and Cooling Trend Through Week

  3. Political Deadlock In France As President Macron Accepts PM Lecornu’s Resignation

  4. Lawyer Tries To Throw Shoe At CJI BR Gavai In Supreme Court; Security Stops Attack

  5. UP Weather Today: Hailstorm Alert Issued as Western Disturbance Brings Heavy Rain

  6. TORBIT LEGAL GUIDE - Delhi High Court Ruling To Transform Real Estate Inheritance

  7. Watch | Dr Lakshmi Narasimhan on Mental Health Care Beyond Treatment

  8. New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: SA-W Beat NZ-W By 6 Wickets As Brits Shines With Stunning 100