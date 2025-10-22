PKL 2025: Vishwas Guides Bengal Warriorz To Stun Tamil Thalaivas In Pro Kabaddi League

Vishwas shone with 19 points, while Himanshu Narwal also contributed with 9 points as the Warriorz completed a superb eight-point comeback against the Thalaivas, keeping their side in contention for a top eight spot

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bengal Warriorz Vs Tamil Thailavas
Vishwas S shone as Bengal Warriorz managed to overpower Tamil Thailavas. Photo: PKL
info_icon

Vishwas S led from the front as Bengal Warriorz kept their playoff hopes alive with a thrilling 44-43 win over Tamil Thalaivas in the Pro Kabaddi League on Tuesday.

Vishwas shone with 19 points, while Himanshu Narwal also contributed with 9 points as the Warriorz completed a superb eight-point comeback against the Thalaivas, keeping their side in contention for a top eight spot.

Arjun Deshwal scored 20 points for the Thalaivas, also amassing 200 raid points this season. Moein Shafaghi chipped in with 8 points, but that wasn’t enough for the Thalaivas as they surrendered a healthy lead at the Thyagaraj Stadium here.

Deshwal and Vishwas exchanged blows to open the scoring in this game, with the Warriorz taking a three-point lead in the early exchanges. A tackle from Ankit, and Narwal’s two-point raid gave them the advantage, but it didn’t last for too long.

A Super Tackle from Ronak and a four-point Super Raid by Arjun turned the tables, giving Tamil Thalaivas a three-point lead.

Warriorz captain Vishwas had an encouraging start to the game, keeping them in contention. However, the Thalaivas inflicted the first ALL OUT of the game courtesy Nitesh Kumar’s tackle and Arjun’s two-point raid that also helped him complete his Super 10, putting his team in the driver’s seat with a 16-8 lead after the first quarter.

After being outscored in the first ten minutes, the Warriorz managed to get back in the game in a sedate second period. Their defence helped them reduce the deficit with tackles from Ankit, Sandeep Saini and Phool Chandra, while Vishwas and Narwal kept things ticking on the raiding end.

Showing some resolve, they closed the gap to six points, trailing 22-16 at the end of the first half.

Vishwas continued to lead from the front at the start of the second half, completing his Super 10 to keep the momentum going for his team. His two-point raid helped the Warriorz execute an ALL OUT, making it a three-point game at 25-22.

With contributions from Arjun and Moein, the Thalaivas ensured they kept their noses in front with a two-point lead heading into the final ten minutes.

Bengal levelled the score at 36-36 courtesy multi-point raids from Vishwas and Narwal. Arjun responded with a Super Raid to help his side regain a three-point lead with under three minutes to go.

The turning point was delivered by Narwal as he executed another ALL OUT on the Thalaivas, giving the Warriorz a two-point lead. Arjun did his bit to try and keep his side in the contest, but a third tackle of the night from Phool Chandra put the stamp on the game for Bengal.

Published At:
