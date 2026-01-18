Aamir Khan Joins Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026, Praises Mumbai’s “Amazing” Spirit

Aamir Khan ran the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 for the first time.
Over 69,000 runners took part in the World Athletics Gold Label race.
Kiran Rao and Ira Khan joined him at the event.
Aamir Khan joined the streets of Mumbai on Sunday for the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026, marking his first time running the iconic race. The actor, known for films like Lagaan and Sitaare Zameen Par, said the energy around the event left him deeply moved. “The enthusiasm we saw made me feel that we should come here every year,” he told the media, calling the city’s spirit “amazing,” as reported by Tribune India.
Mumbai’s running culture and unity
The 21st edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon saw over 69,000 participants, including more than 65,000 runners on the ground and 3,700 virtual runners. This year's event was recognised as a World Athletics Gold Label Race and offered total prize money of USD 389,524, attracting runners from across India and abroad.
Aamir’s recent work
On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, where he plays a basketball coach training neurodivergent children.