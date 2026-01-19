Mumbai Marathon 2026: Tadu Abate Deme, Yeshi Kalayu Chekole Crowned Winners - In Pics

Ethiopians Tadu Abate Deme and Yeshi Kalayu Chekole registered significant victories in the 21st edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, a World Athletics Gold Label Road Race, today. The top three finishers each took home prize money of USD 50,000, USD 25,000, and USD 15,000 respectively. It was the first career win in a major marathon for Yeshi Chekole, although she had been running this distance since 2019. The 28-year-old neatly executed what she revealed earlier during a pre-race media interaction, staying relaxed and finishing strong. About a dozen Ethiopian women started the race together. Important among them were last year's third-place finisher Medina Deme Armino and Shure Demise, the fastest entrant, with a PB of 2:20:59, clocked some eleven years ago in Dubai. Armino wanted to triumph this time in the absence of the top two from last year -- Joyce Chepkemoi and Shitaye Eshete. However, she faded away and started lagging behind the leader, Kidsan Alema, thereafter.

Updated on:
21st Tata Mumbai Marathon
Shri Shri Ravi Shankar at the PD Stage with all other dignitaries at TMM 2026 | Photo Credit: Procam
21st Tata Mumbai Marathon
Amir Khan and family, alongside Dino Morea and Andre De Grasse at TMM 2026 | Photo Credit: Procam
21st Tata Mumbai Marathon
Ethiopia’s Tadu Abate Deme crossed the finish line in 2:09:55 seconds to win the overall men’s title at the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026. In the picture also seen, Adille Sumariwala, Vice President, World Athletics and Andre De Grass, International Event Ambassador, TMM 2026. | Photo Credit: Procam
21st Tata Mumbai Marathon
Ethiopia’s Yeshi Kalayu Chekole crossed the finish line in 02:25:13 seconds to win the overall women’s title at the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026. Also seen in the picture are Adille Sumariwala, Vice President of World Athletics, and Sridhar Venkataraman – Global Head – Delivery Centers & Shared Services, TCS. | Photo Credit: Procam
21st Tata Mumbai Marathon-Vishal Bhardwaj
Bollywood filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj with his wife Rekha Bhardwaj during the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026, near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI
21st Tata Mumbai Marathon-Kartik Karkera
Indian elite men’s winner Kartik Karkera at the finish line | Photo Credit: Procam
21st Tata Mumbai Marathon-Sanjivani Jadhav
Indian elite women’s winner Sanjivani Jadhav at the finish line | Photo Credit: Procam
21st Tata Mumbai Marathon -Leonard Langat, Tadu Abate Deme and Merhawi Kesete Weldemaryam
From left, runner-up Leonard Langat, winner Tadu Abate Deme and third-place finisher Merhawi Kesete Weldemaryam in the International Elite Men’s category of the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI
21st Tata Mumbai Marathon-Kidsan Alema Gebremedhin, Yeshi Kalayu Chekole and Gojjam Tsegaye Enyew
From left, runner-up Kidsan Alema Gebremedhin, winner Yeshi Kalayu Chekole and third-place finisher Gojjam Tsegaye Enyew in the International Elite Women’s category of the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI
21st Tata Mumbai Marathon
People take part in the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026, on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. | Photo: PTI
21st Tata Mumbai Marathon-Omar Abdullah
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, left in green, takes part in the 21st edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, a World Athletics Gold Label Race, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI
21st Tata Mumbai Marathon
People take part in the 21st edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, a World Athletics Gold Label Race, on the illuminated Bandra-Worli Sea Link, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI
21st Tata Mumbai Marathon
People take part in the 21st edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, a World Athletics Gold Label Race, on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI
