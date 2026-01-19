Mumbai Marathon 2026: Tadu Abate Deme, Yeshi Kalayu Chekole Crowned Winners - In Pics
Ethiopians Tadu Abate Deme and Yeshi Kalayu Chekole registered significant victories in the 21st edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, a World Athletics Gold Label Road Race, today. The top three finishers each took home prize money of USD 50,000, USD 25,000, and USD 15,000 respectively. It was the first career win in a major marathon for Yeshi Chekole, although she had been running this distance since 2019. The 28-year-old neatly executed what she revealed earlier during a pre-race media interaction, staying relaxed and finishing strong. About a dozen Ethiopian women started the race together. Important among them were last year's third-place finisher Medina Deme Armino and Shure Demise, the fastest entrant, with a PB of 2:20:59, clocked some eleven years ago in Dubai. Armino wanted to triumph this time in the absence of the top two from last year -- Joyce Chepkemoi and Shitaye Eshete. However, she faded away and started lagging behind the leader, Kidsan Alema, thereafter.
