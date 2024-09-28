Indian weightlifting saw a rising star in junior athlete Maibam Martina Devi at the IWF Junior World Weightlifting Championships 2024 in Leon, Spain, on Friday. She wowed everyone by breaking two senior national records. (More Sports News)
Competing in the women’s +87kg weight category, she delivered an incredible performance, setting new records for both clean and jerk and total lift. Her hard work and talent truly shone through, making it a memorable moment for the sport and giving India a new weightlifting prodigy.
The 18-year-old from Manipur lifted a total of 237kg (101kg in snatch and 136kg in clean and jerk) to secure sixth place. Notably, her 136kg clean and jerk, along with a total lift of 237kg, broke two senior national records.
In the process, she improved her previous junior national record of 95kg, which she set last July in Greater Noida, by 6kg.
Despite this achievement, she couldn't secure a podium finish in all three sections, as Cuba’s Mariflex Sarria Ruiz topped the total standings with 270kg, followed by Canada’s Etta Mae Love at 254kg and Brazil’s Taiane Justino de Lima at 251kg.
A total of seven weightlifters participated in the women’s +87kg category. The Indian weightlifting team at the Junior World Championships for under-21 athletes featured three men and six women.