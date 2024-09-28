Other Sports

Meet Martina: Indian Weightlifting Prodigy Who Broke Senior Nat'l Record At Junior World C'ships

The 18-year-old from Manipur lifted a total of 237kg (101kg in snatch and 136kg in clean and jerk) to secure sixth place

Maibam-Martina-Devi
Maibam Martina Devi during Khelo India Youth Games 2022. Photo: Khelo India Youth Games 2022 - Olympics.com
info_icon

Indian weightlifting saw a rising star in junior athlete Maibam Martina Devi at the IWF Junior World Weightlifting Championships 2024 in Leon, Spain, on Friday. She wowed everyone by breaking two senior national records. (More Sports News)

Competing in the women’s +87kg weight category, she delivered an incredible performance, setting new records for both clean and jerk and total lift. Her hard work and talent truly shone through, making it a memorable moment for the sport and giving India a new weightlifting prodigy.

The 18-year-old from Manipur lifted a total of 237kg (101kg in snatch and 136kg in clean and jerk) to secure sixth place. Notably, her 136kg clean and jerk, along with a total lift of 237kg, broke two senior national records.

In the process, she improved her previous junior national record of 95kg, which she set last July in Greater Noida, by 6kg.

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu finished fourth at the Paris Olympics in August 2024, missing a bronze medal narrowly in the women’s 49kg category. - File
Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Not Done Yet, Asserts Coach Vijay Sharma

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Despite this achievement, she couldn't secure a podium finish in all three sections, as Cuba’s Mariflex Sarria Ruiz topped the total standings with 270kg, followed by Canada’s Etta Mae Love at 254kg and Brazil’s Taiane Justino de Lima at 251kg.

A total of seven weightlifters participated in the women’s +87kg category. The Indian weightlifting team at the Junior World Championships for under-21 athletes featured three men and six women.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Light Drizzle Eases, Water Removal Underway
  2. Musheer Khan Ruled Out Of Irani Cup 2024 Following Road Accident In UP - Reports
  3. Indian Premier League: What To Expect From IPL Governing Council Meet; Retention Purse, RTM Card Big Topics
  4. ENG Vs AUS, 4th ODI: Starc Leaks 28 Runs In An Over; List Of Most Expensive Overs By Australian Bowlers
  5. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3, Live Score: Black Caps Suffer Batting Collapse As Hosts Dominate
Football News
  1. Crystal Palace 0-7 Chelsea: Blues Run Riot To Keep Sonia Bompastor Perfect
  2. Borussia Dortmund 4-2 Bochum: Serhou Guirassy Brace Inspires Comeback Victory
  3. AC Milan 3-0 Lecce: Quickfire Goals Seal Rossoneri Triumph In Seria A
  4. Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 Rennes: Bradley Barcola Shines Ahead Of Arsenal Clash
  5. Wayne Rooney Lauds 'Excellent' Plymouth Argyle Defence In Luton Town Victory
Tennis News
  1. AITA President Anil Jain's No Confidence Motion Withdrawn Amid Fund Misuse Allegations
  2. China Open 2024: Coco Gauff Sees Off Clara Burel In The First Round On Return To Beijing
  3. China Open 2024: Naomi Osaka Ends Long Wait For Comeback Win Against Yulia Putintseva
  4. Emma Navarro Vs Zhang Shuai, China Open: Home Favourite Shocks US Open Semi-Finalist
  5. Carlos Alcaraz Overpowers Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard In Straight Sets To Advance At China Open
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: September 28, 2024
  2. 'Hypocrisy At Its Worst': India's Hard-Hitting Response To Pakistan At UNGA For Raking Up Kashmir Issue
  3. Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Awaits 3D Mapping Report; Court Says Ex-RG Kar Principal Could Get 'Capital Punishment If...'
  4. Naidu Vs Reddy: Jagan Postpones Temple Visit, CM Says No One Stopped Him | Tirupati Laddu Row
  5. Himachal Street Vendors Row: Congress Asks Minister Vikramaditya To Follow Party's Ideologies
Entertainment News
  1. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  2. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
  3. Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?
  4. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
US News
  1. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  2. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  3. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
World News
  1. US Troops To Leave Some Longstanding Bases In Iraq, Says New Deal
  2. Brazil: Lake In Sao Paulo Turns Bright Green, Visitors Shocked With Transformation
  3. FDA Approves First New Schizophrenia Drug In 30 Years: Cobenfy Offers Hope With Fewer Side Effects | Details
  4. Lebanon: Hezbollah Leader's Daughter Zainab Nasrallah Reportedly Killed In Israeli Airstrikes; Headquarters Attacked In Beirut
  5. JSOWs Explained: America’s Long-Range Glide Bombs For Ukraine
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 28, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Lebanon: Hezbollah Leader's Daughter Zainab Nasrallah Reportedly Killed In Israeli Airstrikes; Headquarters Attacked In Beirut
  3. Weekly Horoscope For September 29th To October 5th: Check The Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. FDA Approves First New Schizophrenia Drug In 30 Years: Cobenfy Offers Hope With Fewer Side Effects | Details
  5. Berlin Marathon 2024 Live Streaming: Full Schedule, IST Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  6. JSOWs Explained: America’s Long-Range Glide Bombs For Ukraine
  7. ENG Vs AUS: Hosts Level Series With 186-Run Win At Lord's - In Pics
  8. Cameron Green's Back Injury Casts Shadow On Participation In India Vs Australia Test Series