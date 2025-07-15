India Vs Argentina, FIH Junior World Cup 2025: IND Clinch Bronze With 4-2 Win Over ARG

India overturned a 0-2 deficit to beat Argentina 4-2 and claim bronze at the FIH Men's Junior World Cup 2025 in Chennai

PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Argentina, FIH Junior World Cup 2025 Third Place Match
India Vs Argentina, FIH Junior World Cup 2025: IND won bronze medal match. Photo: Hockey India
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India came from 0-2 down to beat Argentina 4-2 and claim bronze at the FIH Junior World Cup 2025

  • Argentina led early through Rodriguez and Fernandez, dominating possession in the first half

  • India turned it around in the final quarter with four goals, including Ekka’s winner

India produced a brave-heart performance, nullifying a two-goal deficit to beat Argentina 4-2 and clinch the bronze medal in the FIH Men's Junior World Cup in Chennai on Wednesday.

India, who won the title in 2016 in Lucknow, failed to finish on the podium on the last two occasions, ending fourth in 2021 in Bhubaneswar, and two years later in Kuala Lumpur.

India produced a valiant fightback with Ankit Pal (49th minute), Manmeet Singh (52nd) and Anmol Ekka (58th) converting penalty corners, while Sharda Nand Tiwari finding the net from the spot in the 57th minute.

Argentina were the better side on display at least in the first two quarters, scoring through Nicolas Rodriguez (3rd minute) and Santiago Fernandez (44th).

The Argentines controlled the possession of the match in the first quarter as India struggled to get a foothold.

Argentina secured their first chance in the third minute in the form of a penalty stroke following a foul by Anmol Ekka and Rodriguez made no mistake to hand his side the lead.

The Indians were guilty of giving away the ball too easily, which put paid to their chances in the first 15 minutes.

India had their best shot at the goal in the 20th minute but Dilraj Singh's shot from top of the circle was finely saved by Argentina goalkeeper Joaquin Ruiz.

The Indians started brightly after the change of ends and secured four back-to-back penalty corners in the 31st minute but failed to execute a single one with Anmol Ekka flicking the final one over the post.

Argentina kept up the pressure on the Indian defence and secured their first penalty corner in the 37th minute but Indian goalkeeper Princedeep Singh made a brilliant double save to keep the hosts in the hunt.

Argentina secured two more short corners in the 40th minute but failed to get past the Indian defence.

The visitors secured their fourth penalty corner in the 41st minute but Rodriguez flick was off target.

The Indians didn't lose heart and maintained the pressure in the final quarter and drew level, converting two penalty corners through deflections in the span of four minutes.

Ankit Pal reduced the margin in the 49th minute by deflecting in Anmol Ekka's flick from India's fifth penalty corner.

Manmeet Singh drew parity for India four minutes later, deflecting in another Ekka's flick from India's sixth penalty corner.

With momentum on their side, India pressed hard on the Argentine defence thereafter and Tiwari scored from a penalty stroke three minutes from the final hooter.

Ekka drove the final nail on Argentina's coffin, converting a finely executed penalty corner a minute later.

Published At:
Tags

