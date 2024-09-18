Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Not Done Yet, Asserts Coach Vijay Sharma

“I have been working with Mirabai since 2014 and she is a very disciplined athlete. Mirabai finished fourth in Paris and we both feel that there is some more work to do. We are looking at the next Commonwealth Games (in 2026) and the Asian Games (in 2026 Nagoya, Japan). An Asian Games medal is missing from her cabinet and we will give it our all to secure that,” the 54-year-old Sharma, who is developing a weightlifting facility in Modinagar, said.