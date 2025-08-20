Lausanne Diamond League Highlights: Noah Lyles Fails To Win Again; Rain Leads To Surprise Results

Lausanne Diamond League Live Updates: Noah Lyles had finished second in Silesia. Photo: AP

Incessant rain made track-and-field conditions really challenging in the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League at the Pontaise Olympic Stadium on Wednesday (August 20, 2025). Reigning men's 100m Olympic champion Noah Lyles lost to Oblique Seville for the second time in a month, while Miltiadis Tentoglou fell short in the men's long jump as Uzbekistan's Anvar Anvarov came up trumps. Josh Hoey surged to a surprise win in the men's 800m final, and Brittany Brown secured her first win of the 2025 Diamond League season with 22.23s in the women's 200m. Catch the highlights and results from the Athletissima, as it happened.

LIVE UPDATES

20 Aug 2025, 10:41:16 pm IST Lausanne Diamond League Live Updates: Hi All! Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us for the third-last stop on the Diamond League calendar, that is the Lausanne leg. Just the Brussels meet remains after this prior to the Zurich finale, which makes this leg a crucial one for many in their quest to qualify. Stay with us for the build-up, live updates and results from the Athletissima.

20 Aug 2025, 10:54:27 pm IST Lausanne Diamond League Live Updates: Schedule 11pm: Shot put men 11pm: Javelin women 11:34pm: 400m women 11:41pm: 800m women 11:53pm: 110m hurdles men 11:55pm: High jump women 11:59pm: 3000m steeplechase women 12:19am: 200m women 12:20am: Long jump men 12:25am: 5000m men 12:44am: 100m hurdles women 12:53am: 800m men 1:10am: 100m men Note: All timings are in IST (Indian Standard Time)

20 Aug 2025, 10:59:22 pm IST Lausanne Diamond League Live Updates: Streaming Details The Diamond League Lausanne 2025 meeting will be live streamed on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube channel in India. It will be streamed on FloTrack in the United States and SRG in Switzerland.

20 Aug 2025, 11:09:35 pm IST Lausanne Diamond League Live Updates: Men's Shot Put The action begins with the men's shot put event. Leonardo Fabbri starts off with a 19.06m throw and almost everyone surpasses that, including Joe Kovacs, who starts off with an effort of 21.47m.

20 Aug 2025, 11:49:10 pm IST Lausanne Diamond League Live Updates: Women's 400m Result Norway's Henriette Jaeger pips Lieke Klaver narrowly to win the women's 400m final in 50.09 seconds. Salwa Eid Naser, who holds the world lead (48.67s), falls way behind to finish fifth.

20 Aug 2025, 11:51:58 pm IST Lausanne Diamond League Live Updates: Women's 800m Result Keely Hodgkinson's remarkable comeback from injury continues. She notches up a second straight Diamond League victory with a meeting record of 1:55.69 in the women's 800m final. The record had stood for 23 years before this evening.

21 Aug 2025, 12:12:41 am IST Lausanne Diamond League Live Updates: Men's Shot Put Result Joe Kovacs comes up with 22.04m in his fifth throw to win the Lausanne shot put event. Leonardo Fabbri finishes second with 21.77m, which helps his qualification cause for the final in Zurich.

21 Aug 2025, 12:44:10 am IST Lausanne Diamond League Live Updates: Women's Javelin Throw Result Adriana Vilagos wins the women's javelin throw event amid wet, challenging conditions. Her 63.02m, though way short of her season best of 67.22m, is head and shoulders above the rest of the field. Olympic champion Haruka Kitaguchi suffers a rare loss, falling to last place with a best effort of just 50.93m.

21 Aug 2025, 12:47:11 am IST Lausanne Diamond League Live Updates: Women's 200m Result Brittany Brown secures her first win of the 2025 Diamond League season with 22.23s in the women's 200m final. The defending champion has to fight off pressure from Marie-Josee Ta Lou-Smith and Favour Ofili in the last 50 metres, but the American holds her nerve to win and seal qualification for the grand finale. Ta Lou-Smith, meanwhile gets a season best of 22.37s and ends up third.

21 Aug 2025, 01:15:17 am IST Lausanne Diamond League Live: Men's 800m Result Josh Hoey surges to a surprise win in the men's 800m final. Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi is vanquished as the weather continues to play tricks and make track and field results unpredictable. Hoey notches up his maiden Diamond League win with 1:42.82.

21 Aug 2025, 01:22:28 am IST Lausanne Diamond League Live Updates: Men's 100m Result Noah Lyles misses out on first place again. After finishing second to Kishane Thompson — who did not compete today due to a shin issue — in Silesia, Lyles now goes down to Oblique Seville in Lausanne. The Jamaican beats Lyles for the second time in a month, finishing with a fantastic timing of 9.87 considering the conditions. Lyles edges past Ackeem Blake to second in a photo finish with 10.02. The Olympic champ has now lost three straight races in this Diamond League season, two of them to Seville.