Lausanne Diamond League Highlights: Noah Lyles Fails To Win Again; Rain Leads To Surprise Results

Lausanne Diamond League Highlights: Oblique Seville defeated Noah Lyles for the second time in a month, while Miltiadis Tentoglou fell short in the men's long jump amid rain-soaked conditions. Catch the key updates and results from the Athletissima at the Pontaise Olympic Stadium, as it happened on August 20, 2025

Incessant rain made track-and-field conditions really challenging in the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League at the Pontaise Olympic Stadium on Wednesday (August 20, 2025). Reigning men's 100m Olympic champion Noah Lyles lost to Oblique Seville for the second time in a month, while Miltiadis Tentoglou fell short in the men's long jump as Uzbekistan's Anvar Anvarov came up trumps. Josh Hoey surged to a surprise win in the men's 800m final, and Brittany Brown secured her first win of the 2025 Diamond League season with 22.23s in the women's 200m. Catch the highlights and results from the Athletissima, as it happened.
LIVE UPDATES

Lausanne Diamond League Live Updates: Hi All!

Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us for the third-last stop on the Diamond League calendar, that is the Lausanne leg. Just the Brussels meet remains after this prior to the Zurich finale, which makes this leg a crucial one for many in their quest to qualify. Stay with us for the build-up, live updates and results from the Athletissima.

Lausanne Diamond League Live Updates: Schedule

11pm: Shot put men

11pm: Javelin women

11:34pm: 400m women

11:41pm: 800m women

11:53pm: 110m hurdles men

11:55pm: High jump women

11:59pm: 3000m steeplechase women

12:19am: 200m women

12:20am: Long jump men

12:25am: 5000m men

12:44am: 100m hurdles women

12:53am: 800m men

1:10am: 100m men

Note: All timings are in IST (Indian Standard Time)

Lausanne Diamond League Live Updates: Streaming Details

The Diamond League Lausanne 2025 meeting will be live streamed on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube channel in India. It will be streamed on FloTrack in the United States and SRG in Switzerland.

Lausanne Diamond League Live Updates: Men's Shot Put

The action begins with the men's shot put event. Leonardo Fabbri starts off with a 19.06m throw and almost everyone surpasses that, including Joe Kovacs, who starts off with an effort of 21.47m.

Lausanne Diamond League Live Updates: Women's 400m Result

Norway's Henriette Jaeger pips Lieke Klaver narrowly to win the women's 400m final in 50.09 seconds. Salwa Eid Naser, who holds the world lead (48.67s), falls way behind to finish fifth.

Lausanne Diamond League Live Updates: Women's 800m Result

Keely Hodgkinson's remarkable comeback from injury continues. She notches up a second straight Diamond League victory with a meeting record of 1:55.69 in the women's 800m final. The record had stood for 23 years before this evening.

Lausanne Diamond League Live Updates: Men's Shot Put Result

Joe Kovacs comes up with 22.04m in his fifth throw to win the Lausanne shot put event. Leonardo Fabbri finishes second with 21.77m, which helps his qualification cause for the final in Zurich.

Lausanne Diamond League Live Updates: Women's Javelin Throw Result

Adriana Vilagos wins the women's javelin throw event amid wet, challenging conditions. Her 63.02m, though way short of her season best of 67.22m, is head and shoulders above the rest of the field. Olympic champion Haruka Kitaguchi suffers a rare loss, falling to last place with a best effort of just 50.93m. 

Lausanne Diamond League Live Updates: Women's 200m Result

Brittany Brown secures her first win of the 2025 Diamond League season with 22.23s in the women's 200m final. The defending champion has to fight off pressure from Marie-Josee Ta Lou-Smith and Favour Ofili in the last 50 metres, but the American holds her nerve to win and seal qualification for the grand finale. Ta Lou-Smith, meanwhile gets a season best of 22.37s and ends up third.

Lausanne Diamond League Live: Men's 800m Result

Josh Hoey surges to a surprise win in the men's 800m final. Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi is vanquished as the weather continues to play tricks and make track and field results unpredictable. Hoey notches up his maiden Diamond League win with 1:42.82.

Lausanne Diamond League Live Updates: Men's 100m Result

Noah Lyles misses out on first place again. After finishing second to Kishane Thompson — who did not compete today due to a shin issue — in Silesia, Lyles now goes down to Oblique Seville in Lausanne. The Jamaican beats Lyles for the second time in a month, finishing with a fantastic timing of 9.87 considering the conditions. Lyles edges past Ackeem Blake to second in a photo finish with 10.02. The Olympic champ has now lost three straight races in this Diamond League season, two of them to Seville.

Lausanne Diamond League Live Updates: Men's Long Jump Result

The last result of the day comes from the men's long jump after the officials try hard to remove rain water from the landing board. All jumpers except for Tajay Gayle opt out of the final rounds but the Jamaican is unable to come up with a legal effort, which means that Uzbekistan's Anvar Anvarov wins the event with 7.84m.

