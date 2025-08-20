Diamond League Lausanne Live Streaming: Preview, Schedule, Athletes In Action - All You Need To Know

Here is your ready reckoner for the Diamond League 2025 Lausanne meeting: key battles, event timings, stars in action and broadcast details

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Diamond League Lausanne Live Streaming
Noah Lyles speaks during a press conference on the eve of the Diamond League 2025 athletics meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland. Photo: Cyril Zingaro/Keystone via AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Noah Lyles eyeing revenge in 100m final

  • Kishane Thompson out with shin issue

  • Weather could throw fresh challenge in Lausanne

With the grand finale around the corner, the Diamond League 2025 caravan moves into its business end. Lausanne hosts the penultimate leg on Wednesday (August 20, 2025) prior to the final in Zurich. Watch the athletics event live today.

After a riveting duel with Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson in Silesia the weekend prior, Paris Olympics gold medallist Noah Lyles will compete in the men's 100m event in Lausanne as well. While Thompson pipped Lyles in Silesia, he will not take part in Lausanne owing to a shin issue.

The men's long jump has a face-off of the Paris medallists: Miltiadis Tentoglou, Wayne Pinnock and Mattia Furlani. Meanwhile, Emmanuel Wanyonyi and Keely Hodgkinson, who emerged victors in the 800m events in Paris 2024, are tipped to win their races, while Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh will be a huge candidate for first place in the women’s high jump.

The weather might throw a fresh challenge to the athletes. After a damp evening at the pole vault on Tuesday, there could more tricky conditions in store, with rain and even the odd thunderstorm scheduled through the course of the day.

The last DL meeting before the Zurich final will be in Brussels on Friday (August 22). While javelin throw is a part of the roster, Indian superstar Neeraj Chopra will not compete there. He has already sealed his berth for the finale, however.

Diamond League Lausanne 2025 Schedule

11pm: Shot put men

11pm: Javelin women

11:34pm: 400m women

11:41pm: 800m women

11:53pm: 110m hurdles men

11:55pm: High jump women

11:59pm: 3000m steeplechase women

12:19am: 200m women

12:20am: Long jump men

12:25am: 5000m men

12:44am: 100m hurdles women

12:53am: 800m men

1:10am: 100m men

Note: All timings are in IST (Indian Standard Time)

Diamond League Lausanne 2025: Live Streaming Details

The Diamond League Lausanne 2025 meeting will be live streamed on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube channel in India. It will be streamed on FloTrack in the United States and SRG in Switzerland.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Should Indian Players Boycott Matches Against Pakistan? Sunil Gavaskar Weighs In

  2. Adam Zampa Reprimanded For Code Of Conduct Breach In First ODI Against South Africa

  3. Vinod Kambli’s Health Struggles: Brother Virendra Shares Emotional Update

  4. England To Tour Sri Lanka In January-February 2026 For ODIs And T20Is Ahead Of T20 World Cup

  5. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Briefly Removed From ODI Rankings; ICC Corrects It

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Stars Of The Open 2025 Guide: Live Streaming, Preview, Players - All You Need To Know

  2. Collins/Harrison Vs Errani/Vavassori Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Mixed Doubles Semi-final Match

  3. Swiatek/Ruud Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Mixed Doubles Semi-final Match

  4. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles: Draper-Pegula Sail Through; Rune-Anisimova Stunned In Round Of 16

  5. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Amid Heavy Rains In Mumbai, The Residents Of Jai Bhim Nagar Face Evictions

  2. Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project: Legal, Political Storm Engulfs Telangana

  3. The Fable Of Free Trade

  4. Delhi Police Files Attempt-To-Murder Case After Attack On CM Rekha Gupta

  5. The Fractured Bromance Of Trump And Modi

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Embassy of the State of Palestine's Statement on Anas Al-Shareef's Killing

  2. India, China To Begin Delimitation Exercise For Final Border Demarcation

  3. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks

  4. US Pressure On India For Buying Russian Crude Oil 'Unjustified': Russian Diplomat

  5. The Tariff Weapon: Farmers, Artisans, Small Businesses Hit Hard

Latest Stories

  1. No Entry 2: Boney Kapoor Regrets Not Being Able To Retain Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan In The Sequel

  2. Twin Earthquakes Rock Himachal Pradesh's Chamba District

  3. Garo Body Takes Statehood Demand To Delhi, Submits Memorandum For Garoland

  4. Makers Of Rajinikanth's Coolie Accepted ‘A’ Certificate After Refusing To Make More Cuts, CBFC Tells Madras High Court

  5. Three People Dead After Building Collapses In Delhi's Daryaganj

  6. Netanyahu Accuses Australian PM Of ‘Betraying’ Israel Amid Diplomatic Row

  7. Horoscope Today, August 20, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Scorpio & More

  8. The Fable Of Free Trade