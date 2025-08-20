Diamond League Lausanne Live Streaming: Preview, Schedule, Athletes In Action - All You Need To Know

Noah Lyles eyeing revenge in 100m final
Kishane Thompson out with shin issue
Weather could throw fresh challenge in Lausanne
With the grand finale around the corner, the Diamond League 2025 caravan moves into its business end. Lausanne hosts the penultimate leg on Wednesday (August 20, 2025) prior to the final in Zurich. Watch the athletics event live today.
After a riveting duel with Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson in Silesia the weekend prior, Paris Olympics gold medallist Noah Lyles will compete in the men's 100m event in Lausanne as well. While Thompson pipped Lyles in Silesia, he will not take part in Lausanne owing to a shin issue.
The men's long jump has a face-off of the Paris medallists: Miltiadis Tentoglou, Wayne Pinnock and Mattia Furlani. Meanwhile, Emmanuel Wanyonyi and Keely Hodgkinson, who emerged victors in the 800m events in Paris 2024, are tipped to win their races, while Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh will be a huge candidate for first place in the women’s high jump.
The weather might throw a fresh challenge to the athletes. After a damp evening at the pole vault on Tuesday, there could more tricky conditions in store, with rain and even the odd thunderstorm scheduled through the course of the day.
The last DL meeting before the Zurich final will be in Brussels on Friday (August 22). While javelin throw is a part of the roster, Indian superstar Neeraj Chopra will not compete there. He has already sealed his berth for the finale, however.
Diamond League Lausanne 2025 Schedule
11pm: Shot put men
11pm: Javelin women
11:34pm: 400m women
11:41pm: 800m women
11:53pm: 110m hurdles men
11:55pm: High jump women
11:59pm: 3000m steeplechase women
12:19am: 200m women
12:20am: Long jump men
12:25am: 5000m men
12:44am: 100m hurdles women
12:53am: 800m men
1:10am: 100m men
Note: All timings are in IST (Indian Standard Time)
Diamond League Lausanne 2025: Live Streaming Details
The Diamond League Lausanne 2025 meeting will be live streamed on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube channel in India. It will be streamed on FloTrack in the United States and SRG in Switzerland.