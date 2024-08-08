Mirabai Chanu Saikhom added to India's fourth-place heartbreaks at the Paris Olympics as the Tokyo Games silver medalist finished fourth in the women's 49kg weightlifting competition.
More to follow...
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom added to India's fourth-place heartbreaks at the Paris Olympics as the Tokyo Games silver medalist finished fourth in the women's 49kg weightlifting competition.
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom added to India's fourth-place heartbreaks at the Paris Olympics as the Tokyo Games silver medalist finished fourth in the women's 49kg weightlifting competition.
More to follow...