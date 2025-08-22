NFL Increases Security At Offices Following July Shootout That Killed Four People

Shane Tamura shot up the National Football League (NFL) office in Manhattan on 28 July 2025, killing four people and then himself

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
NFL headquarters New York file AP Photo
File photo of flags flying on the exterior of 345 Park Ave on July 29, 2025, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
Summary
  • The NFL has tightened security at its offices after a 28 July shooting in their Manhattan office

  • The shooting was done by Shane Tamura, who killed four people and then himself

  • After the shooting, NFL workers have returned to office, with further security measures to be reviewed on 26 August

The NFL has increased security at its offices following a shooting last month at a Manhattan building by a gunman authorities say was targeting league headquarters.

“We are working with the building and the other tenants within the building on building security,” NFL executive Jeff Miller said Thursday.

The league previously recommended enhanced security measures at team and league facilities. The recommendations will be reviewed at a special league meeting on Aug. 26.

NFL employees are back in their offices after working remotely in the weeks following the shooting that killed four people and injured a league employee.

Investigators believe Shane Tamura, 27, of Las Vegas, was trying to get to the NFL offices after shooting several people in the building’s lobby, then another in a 33rd-floor office on July 28, before he killed himself, authorities said.

Police said Tamura had a history of mental illness, and a rambling note found on his body suggested that he had a grievance against the NFL over a claim that he suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a degenerative brain disease that can be diagnosed only by examining the brain after a person dies.

Tamura played high school football in California a decade ago but never in the NFL.

Published At:
