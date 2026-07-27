Ajit Agarkar, Wife Fatema To Launch ACE Juniors Early Learning Centre

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Former cricketer and chief selector Ajit Agarkar, along with his wife Fatema, is set to launch ACE Juniors, a pioneering early learning centre on July 29, designed to foster creativity, emotional intelligence, and communication skills in children through a globally inspired yet culturally rooted curriculum

Ajit Agarkar and his wife Fatema
BCCI Chief selector Ajit Agarkar and his wife Fatema Photo: Special Arrangement

BCCI Chief selector Ajit Agarkar and his wife Fatema will launch a new-age early learning centre ACE Juniors on July 29 with a curriculum that will focus on developing creativity, emotional intelligence and communication among children, according to the former India player.

The curriculum draws inspiration from Cambridge Early Years, Reggio Emilia, Steiner Education, the Alberta Curriculum and the New Zealand Curriculum Framework, while remaining "deeply rooted in Indian developmental and cultural contexts."

"Children today are growing into a world that will demand adaptability, empathy, resilience and problem-solving far beyond academic knowledge.

"ACE Juniors is designed to nurture these real-life capabilities from the very beginning, through inquiry, exploration and meaningful experiences," said Fatema, educationist, and founder of Agarkar Centre of Excellence.

Starting out as a preschool, ACE Juniors will evolve into a full K-12 ecosystem (from kindergarten to 12th grade) in the coming years.

"Cricket taught me that success is never just about talent. It comes from learning every day, staying adaptable, working as a team, and developing the resilience to handle both success and setbacks. These are lifelong skills, and they should begin developing early in a child's life," said Agarkar.

About ACE Juniors

ACE Juniors is a progressive early learning institution founded by leading educationist Fatema Agarkar and veteran cricketer Ajit Agarkar. The school integrates global best practices with Indian educational needs. Starting as a preschool, it is envisioned to grow into a full K-12 ecosystem focused on experiential, inquiry-driven and life skills-based education.

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