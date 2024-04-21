Ever since its release, a lot of celebrities have talked about Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal.’ Some celebrities have called out the film for its violent content, while others have praised it for its story. The recent actor to comment on the film is Manushi Chhillar. In a recent interview, the model-turned-actor praised the film and talked about that one role from ‘Animal’ that she would have loved to do.
In a conversation with Zoom, Manushi Chhillar talked about whether she would like to play Geetanjali (played by Rashmika Mandanna) or Zoya (played by Tripti Dimrii). She revealed that she would have loved to play the role of Geetanjali in the movie. Explaining her choice, the actor said, “I love him (Sandeep Reddy Vanga). See, both are really interesting roles (Rashmika Mandanna's and Triptii Dimri's characters). But I loved Rashmika's character because, in this whole world where men were fighting each other, she really stood her ground.”
Further adding to her explanation, Chhillar talked about the character arc of Geetanjali. She said, “She really confronted a man. She held him accountable. She said I don't care about who you are, what you are doing outside, and how dangerous you might be. But you're my husband, and I will hold you accountable. Her character had an arch. I felt that was such a good opportunity, and she did a great job. So, that's a role I would have loved to do.”
She also addressed rumours which mentioned that she was approached by Vanga for ‘Animal.’ She cleared the air and said that the reports were false. On the work front, the former Miss World was last seen in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.’ She will be next seen in ‘Tehran.’