Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar starrer 'Operation Valentine', directed by Shakti Pratap Singh, is all set to hit the screens on March 1, 2024. The movie is based on the Pulwama attack and the Air Strike by Air Force officers. Varun Tej plays an Air Force pilot. while Manushi is playing a radar officer. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's 'Fighter' that released recently was also centered around the same incident. Post the release of the 'Operation Valentine' trailer, people noticed similarities in both films and started to draw parallels between Hrithik and Varun's films.
During a recent conversation with Outlook India, Manushi Chhillar opened up on 'Operation Valentine's comparisons with 'Fighter'. She said the incident might be similar but the story of her film is different from the Siddharth Anand directorial.
She said, ''I haven't watched Fighter. I can't talk much about it in detail'' and added, ''It is one of the biggest incidents that has happened. So, we have used a similar incident but the common factor is that both the films have shown particular incidents but the outlook is different. We have actions in our film but that's just part of the film. Operation Valentine is mostly around the Air Force officers and their lives. We talk more about what they go through, how they make decisions in seconds and how their families are affected. So, I think the emotion is stronger than the action.''
Manushi continued, ''Our film is a package of lot of love, drama and also a bit of action. So, the package is very different but yes, the common point is probably is we do have a similar incident that has been spoken about simply because it was a big thing that happened in the Air Force. Otherwise, the stories are different.''
When asked about her process of playing a radar officer and how challenging it was, Manushi shared, ''When I came to know that I was considered for this film, that time I didn't know what my role was. I was on a flight going to shoot for Tehran. I read the script on the flight to Scotland and I actually came to know what it was all about while I was reading it. I didn't have any idea about my character and while reading, I actually came to know what's about. It took a certain amount of training, and a lot of readings and we also had an ex-radar controller from the Air Force who would be on sets just to see we are as authentic as possible.''
The 'Samrat Prithviraj' actress also added, ''The main challenge was to make sure to make it look authentic and I have been doing this for a long time and not like something that is new to me. My character is a solid woman and I really enjoyed playing her. It was very kick-ass for me.''
Manushi also said that she has said all her Telugu lines without any cheating. ''I didn't know the language before we started shooting. But as we started filming, I started to understand a little bit. Today, if someone is talking in Telugu, I can understand very little, I still can't speak it. I can't have a conversation in Telugu,'' said the 26-year-old actress.
She also shared her working experience with Varun Tej. ''He is a really good actor and it's wonderful and comfortable to work with him. That's what I really love about it. Varun is one of the nicest co-stars to have. He is very easygoing, centered and focused towards his job,'' said the former Miss World.