When asked about her process of playing a radar officer and how challenging it was, Manushi shared, ''When I came to know that I was considered for this film, that time I didn't know what my role was. I was on a flight going to shoot for Tehran. I read the script on the flight to Scotland and I actually came to know what it was all about while I was reading it. I didn't have any idea about my character and while reading, I actually came to know what's about. It took a certain amount of training, and a lot of readings and we also had an ex-radar controller from the Air Force who would be on sets just to see we are as authentic as possible.''