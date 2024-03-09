From Reita Faria To Manushi Chhillar, Indians Who've Been Crowned Miss World

She has starred in a number of Bollywood film, her most notable appearance being in 'Don 2' with Shah Rukh Khan, sung with American rapper Pitbull, became sought-after in Hollywood with her apperance in the FBI drama series, 'Quantico', and is now in the news because of her human rights advocacy, counting among her friends people like Malala Yousafzai and feminist writer Gloria Steinem. She is married to American pop star Nick Jonas and the couple have a baby girl named Malti Marie.