Manushi Chhillar Opens Up On 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' And Reuniting With Akshay Kumar

Heaping praise on the Akki, Manushi said, ''He is the biggest superstar and king of action. It's always a treat to work with him because he brings a lot of fun and takes away the stress of being on set. He knows how to have fun, and not take things so seriously that you stress about it. That's great. He also brings a lot of discipline on set and it's good to work with people who are disciplined especially with him who has been disciplined for so many years that you look up to them and incorporate it into your life.''