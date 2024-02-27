Manushi Chhillar Opens Up On 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' And Reuniting With Akshay Kumar

Model-actress Manushi Chhillar, who made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar in 'Samrat Prithviraj', is reuniting with him in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. Manushi's character is still under wrap and makers are yet to announce her in the film. However, in a recent interview with Outlook India, Manushi spoke about the film and was all praise for Akshay.
Manushi didn't reveal much about her character but said, ''There is a lot of mystery and I would contribute to that mystery and say that there is a lot to look forward to. I would love to do one more interview where I can talk about it in detail once I am announced in the film. All I can say is that it's an exciting one and a package of many things.''
On reuniting with Akshay Kumar, the former Miss World said, ''I did my first film with him and we didn't interact much because I was so nervous and understanding what I was supposed to do on set as it was my first film.''
Heaping praise on the Akki, Manushi said, ''He is the biggest superstar and king of action. It's always a treat to work with him because he brings a lot of fun and takes away the stress of being on set. He knows how to have fun, and not take things so seriously that you stress about it. That's great. He also brings a lot of discipline on set and it's good to work with people who are disciplined especially with him who has been disciplined for so many years that you look up to them and incorporate it into your life.''
Manushi Chhillar is currently gearing up for the release of her next film, 'Operation Valentine' where she will be seen opposite Varun Tej. It is all set to hit the screens on March 1. Post this movie, she has 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' which will release in theatres On Eid, 2024.