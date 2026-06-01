Three Die In Mexico City After Country's Qualification To FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16

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Associated Press
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Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada said on social media that emergency crews responded immediately after receiving reports of the three unconscious people, but they had already died

Mexico City, Three Dead, AP
All of Mexico City seemed overwhelmed after MEX's qualification to the Round of 16. Photo: AP
Summary of this article

  • Mexico City saw three die during a massive celebration after the team's victory over Ecuador at the FIFA World Cup 2026

  • Two women and one man were found unconscious on streets near the iconic Angel of Independence monument

  • The victims, who were not identified, were 48, 44 and 19 years old

Mexican health authorities said Wednesday that three people died of asphyxiation during massive celebrations in downtown Mexico City after the national team’s victory over Ecuador secured a place in the World Cup Round of 16.

Two women and one man were found unconscious on streets near the iconic Angel of Independence monument, where thousands had gathered Tuesday night to celebrate, Mexico City’s Health Secretariat said on the social platform X. The victims, who were not identified, were 48, 44 and 19 years old. Authorities did not provide additional details about the circumstances of the deaths.

Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada said on social media that emergency crews responded immediately after receiving reports of the three unconscious people, but they had already died.

Brugada also urged the public to celebrate “responsibly, carefully and with empathy.”

Fireworks lit up the sky around the Independence Monument — popularly known as “El Ángel” — on Tuesday night as thousands of Mexicans celebrated along the 5-kilometer (3-mile) Paseo de la Reforma, which links the capital’s main square, the Zócalo, with Chapultepec Park.

In a video posted Tuesday on social media, Brugada said about 1 million people were celebrating in the streets and urged the public to stop heading to the city center to ease overcrowding. Instead, she encouraged people to attend a concert by a popular cumbia band in the eastern part of the city.

Related Content
Mexico's Raul Jimenez (9) celebrates with teammates after scoring their second goal during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Mexico and Ecuador in Mexico City, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. - AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo
Rain falls as fans wait for the start of the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Mexico and Ecuador in Mexico City, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. - AP Photo/Fernando Llano
Players and referees enter the field before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Mexico and Ecuador in Mexico City, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. - (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
Germany players pose for a team photo before the World Cup Group E soccer match between Ecuador and Germany in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Thursday, June 25, 2026. - (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

All of Mexico City seemed overwhelmed Tuesday night. Improvised bands sprang up on street corners, while carts loaded with rockets known as “toritos” inched through streets so packed that people could barely move.

Bottles of alcohol were passed from hand to hand among young revelers as hundreds more tried to push closer to the city center, some succeeding, many others turned back by the crush of the crowd.

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