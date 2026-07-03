The End Of Oak Street: Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor’s Sci-Fi Thriller Sets India Release Date

He loves Jurassic movies that took place in beautiful jungles, but The End of Oak Street takes place in distant islands. "David’s whole approach here was the juxtaposition of the absolute mundane suburban family life, swing sets and ice-cream trucks, and above-ground pools and school buses, and dinosaurs. If there’s any part of you that is excited by what you saw in the trailers, I can promise that the movie will deliver on everything," he added.