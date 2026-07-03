The End Of Oak Street: Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor’s Sci-Fi Thriller Sets India Release Date

Warner Bros. India released five character posters for the upcoming sci-fi adventure The End of Oak Street.
The film, starring Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor, is scheduled for a theatrical and IMAX release in India on August 14, 2026.
Audiences can watch the movie in four languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
The End of Oak Street, starring Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor, is set to hit the theatres in the United States on August 14. Directed by David Robert Mitchell, the sci-fi adventure thriller will also release in India on the same date in both cinemas and IMAX. Warner Bros. India unveiled five new character posters for The End of Oak Street.
Audiences can watch the upcoming film in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Sharing the posters on social media, the studio captioned them, "Together is the only way through. #EndofOakStreet starring Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor– in cinemas and IMAX August 14th. In English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu #FilmedForIMAX (sic)."
The End of Oak Street plot and cast
The plot centres on a suburban neighbourhood that is mysteriously transported to an unknown location. The narrative focuses on the Platt family navigating unrecognisable surroundings, sticking together to survive.
Apart from Hathaway as Denise Platt and McGregor as Greg Platt, the film also stars Maisy Stella as Audrey Platt and Christian Convery as Brian Platt.
Crew details
Mitchell wrote and directed the film and also produced the feature alongside J.J. Abrams, Hannah Minghella, Jon Cohen, Matt Jackson and Tommy Harper.
Chris Bender, Jake Weiner, Joanne Lee and Leeann Stonebreaker have served as executive producers. It is presented by Bad Robot and Jackson Pictures and will be distributed globally by Warner Bros. Pictures.
Abrams has explained why he believes the movie is different from Jurassic Park. According to Pinkvilla, speaking about the film, he said, "I think people are hungry for new stories, original stories, and to me, the undeniable appeal of this is the fact that it takes place in suburbia."
He loves Jurassic movies that took place in beautiful jungles, but The End of Oak Street takes place in distant islands. "David’s whole approach here was the juxtaposition of the absolute mundane suburban family life, swing sets and ice-cream trucks, and above-ground pools and school buses, and dinosaurs. If there’s any part of you that is excited by what you saw in the trailers, I can promise that the movie will deliver on everything," he added.