The End of Oak Street Teaser Trailer: Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor Lead Mysterious Sci-Fi Drama

Summary of this article
The End of Oak Street teaser trailer was unveiled on Thursday.
Starring Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor, the eerie sci-fi drama will hit the screens in August 2026.
David Robert Mitchell has directed the upcoming film.
Warner Bros. on Thursday unveiled the teaser trailer for The End of Oak Street. Directed by David Robert Mitchell and produced by JJ Abrams, the mysterious sci-fi story stars Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor in lead roles. The film comes with the tagline, "Our house, our neighbourhood, our whole street has moved."
Filmed for IMAX, the gripping drama will arrive in theatres and IMAX in August 2026.
The End of Oak street plot
The official synopsis of the film reads: "After a mysterious cosmic event rips Oak Street from suburbia and transports their neighbourhood to someplace unknown, the Platt family soon discovers that their very survival depends on them sticking together as they navigate their now unrecognisable surroundings."
Apart from Hathaway and McGregor, The End of Oak Street also stars Maisy Stella and Christian Convery. Hannah Minghella, Jon Cohen, David Robert Mitchell, Matt Jackson and Tommy Harper have also served as producers, with Chris Bender, Jake Weiner, Joanne Lee and Leeann Stonebreaker as executive producers.
The teaser turns audiences nostalgic as it reminds them of Steven Spielberg's ’70s,’80s and ’90s films. It builds fear and intrigue among the audience with its eerie atmosphere and visually appealing storytelling.
The film seems to span different time periods, as towards the end of the video, we see a dinosaur running through the neighbourhood, suggesting it will also take us to prehistoric times.
Summary of this article
Watch the teaser trailer here.
Michael Gioulakis is the director of photography, with production designed by Maya Shimoguchi. John Axelrad has served as the editor, while the music is composed by Michael Giacchino.
Distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, it will release in North America on August 14, 2026, and internationally on August 12, 2026.