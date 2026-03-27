The End of Oak Street Teaser Trailer: Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor Lead Mysterious Sci-Fi Drama

The End of Oak Street teaser trailer gives audiences the first glimpse into the gripping sci-fi story starring Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
The End of Oak Street Teaser Trailer
Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor's The End of Oak Street teaser trailer Photo: Warner Bros.
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • The End of Oak Street teaser trailer was unveiled on Thursday.

  • Starring Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor, the eerie sci-fi drama will hit the screens in August 2026.

  • David Robert Mitchell has directed the upcoming film.

Warner Bros. on Thursday unveiled the teaser trailer for The End of Oak Street. Directed by David Robert Mitchell and produced by JJ Abrams, the mysterious sci-fi story stars Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor in lead roles. The film comes with the tagline, "Our house, our neighbourhood, our whole street has moved."

Filmed for IMAX, the gripping drama will arrive in theatres and IMAX in August 2026.

The End of Oak street plot

The official synopsis of the film reads: "After a mysterious cosmic event rips Oak Street from suburbia and transports their neighbourhood to someplace unknown, the Platt family soon discovers that their very survival depends on them sticking together as they navigate their now unrecognisable surroundings."

Apart from Hathaway and McGregor, The End of Oak Street also stars Maisy Stella and Christian Convery. Hannah Minghella, Jon Cohen, David Robert Mitchell, Matt Jackson and Tommy Harper have also served as producers, with Chris Bender, Jake Weiner, Joanne Lee and Leeann Stonebreaker as executive producers.

Zendaya, Robert Pattinson in The Drama trailer - A24
The Drama Trailer Out: Zendaya, Robert Pattinson's Wedding Plans Collapse Before The Big Day

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The teaser turns audiences nostalgic as it reminds them of Steven Spielberg's ’70s,’80s and ’90s films. It builds fear and intrigue among the audience with its eerie atmosphere and visually appealing storytelling.

The film seems to span different time periods, as towards the end of the video, we see a dinosaur running through the neighbourhood, suggesting it will also take us to prehistoric times.

Related Content
A man enters his building during a blackout in Havana, Monday, March 16, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa
Cuba Plunged Into Islandwide Blackout As Power Crisis Worsens: In Photos
Diesel For Cooking - null
Banana, Bread For Food, Salt With Diesel For Cooking: How Mumbai's Working Class Is Fighting The LPG Crisis
The Testament of Ann Lee Still - IMDB
The Testament Of Ann Lee Review | Amanda Seyfried Gives Soul And Light To This Spiritual Epic
House Of The Dragon 3 teaser out - YouTube/HBO Max
House Of The Dragon 3 Teaser: Divided House Targaryen Goes Into Battle With Fiery Dragons
Related Content
Summary

Summary of this article

Watch the teaser trailer here.

Harry Potter TV series trailer - HBO Max
Harry Potter TV Series Teaser Revisits Harry’s First Year At Hogwarts; To Premiere On Christmas 2026

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Michael Gioulakis is the director of photography, with production designed by Maya Shimoguchi. John Axelrad has served as the editor, while the music is composed by Michael Giacchino.

Distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, it will release in North America on August 14, 2026, and internationally on August 12, 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Dispatch: BCCI Reveals Full Fixture; RCB Suffer Another Blow With Nuwan Thushara NOC Denied

  2. IPL 2026 Second Phase Schedule Announced, League Stage To Conclude On May 24

  3. Lahore Qalandars Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, PSL 2026: Rauf, Zaman Shine As Shaheen Shah Afridi And Co Scalp Opening Win

  4. IPL 2026: Five Lesser-Known Names Expected To Sparkle In Season 19

  5. Rahul Chahar Returns To Surrey; India Spinner To Feature In County Championship 2026 For Eight Games

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  4. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

  5. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Activists, Students Protest Passage Of Transgender Persons (Protection Of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026

  2. Day In Pics: March 26, 2026

  3. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

  4. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

  5. Son Of BJP Councillor Detained In Major Sex Abuse Case Involving Dozens Of Minor Girls In Goa

Entertainment News

  1. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  2. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  3. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  4. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  5. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Iran Rejects Trump’s 15-Point Plan, Sets Five Conditions To End War

  2. US–Israel–Iran War: Iran Tightens Control Over Strait OF Hormuz; Trump Claims Iran 'Begging' For A Deal

  3. Iranian IRGC Navy Chief Behind Strait Of Hormuz Blockade Killed In Airstrike: Reports

  4. Trump’s 15-point Plan Revives Old Demands, Evokes Sharp Pushback From Iran

  5. French Oil Giant TotalEnergies Faces Court Battle In South Africa Over Offshore Drilling

Latest Stories

  1. US–Israel–Iran War: Iran Tightens Control Over Strait OF Hormuz; Trump Claims Iran 'Begging' For A Deal

  2. Trump claims Iran ‘too afraid’ to admit it wants a deal

  3. Gaza: Doctors Under Attack Refused By BBC To Broadcast Receives A BAFTA Nomination

  4. Nicholas Brendon’s Death Latest Update: Buffy Star Was Found Dead By A Friend, Coroner Reveals ‘No Signs of Foul Play’

  5. Project Hail Mary Finds It Difficult To Secure IMAX Screens In India Due To Dhurandhar 2, Fans Disappointed

  6. West Asia War: A Tale of Displacement from Lebanon

  7. Gujarat Passes Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026: Second State After Uttarakhand To Enact UCC

  8. New Zealand Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Christchurch Hourly Weather Forecast Today