Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

ABC Network indefinitely suspended Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show amid controversy over the comedian’s remarks about the killing of Charlie Kirk. Kimmel had made several comments about the reaction to Kirk's assassination on his show Monday and Tuesday nights. He said that “many in MAGA land are working very hard to capitalize on the murder of Charlie Kirk.”
"Jimmy Kimmel Live will be pre-empted indefinitely," a spokesperson for the Disney-owned network said in a statement. The remarks followed after Nexstar, one of the biggest owners of ABC-affiliated TV stations in the US, stated that it would not broadcast 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' for "the foreseeable future".
Following the announcement, United States president Donald Trump praised the decision terming it as “Great News for America”. He made the comments on his Truth social platform stating "Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED,"
"Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that's possible," he added.
Kimmel had had also criticised Trump’s mourning of Kirk’s death. "This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he calls a friend. This is how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish," said Kimmel
On Tuesday, a 22-year-old suspect appeared in court charged with aggravated murder over last Wednesday's shooting of the 31-year-old conservative activist.
ABC has aired Kimmel’s late night show since 2003. In a statement, President of Nexstar’s broadcasting division, Andrew Alford said Kimmel's remarks about Kirk's killing were "offensive and insensitive".
"Continuing to give Kimmel a broadcast platform in the communities we serve is simply not in the public interest at the current time, and we have made the difficult decision to preempt his show in an effort to let cooler heads prevail as we move toward the resumption of respectful, constructive dialogue," Alford added.