Trump Meets King Charles Amid 'Dump Trump' Chants On London Streets

Protesters projected images linking Trump to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein onto one of Windsor Castle’s towers, leading to arrests.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: JInit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Trump in UK
PM Keir Starmer, hopes the state visit will reinvigorate the special relationship between the two countries. Photo: X.com/DefenceHQ
Summary
Summary of this article

- Trump began his second state visit to the UK with a grand reception at Windsor Castle, attended by the royal family and featuring a military fly-past.

- Demonstrations broke out, including a projection linking Trump to Jeffrey Epstein on Windsor Castle.

- The UK government seeks to use the visit to boost trade, attract investment in sectors like AI.

Donald Trump arrived in the United Kingdom today for a historic second state visit, receiving a regal welcome at Windsor Castle, intense security deployments, and vocal opposition from protest groups.

King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Catherine greeted Trump and his wife Melania, ahead of a carriage procession and a fly-past by UK and US military jets, ceremonies described as among the most opulent in recent memory.

Despite the pomp, the visit is steeped in controversy. Protesters projected images linking Trump to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein onto one of Windsor Castle’s towers, leading to arrests. Widespread demonstrations are expected in London.

Britain’s Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, hopes the state visit will reinvigorate the “special relationship” between the two countries, attract investments in sectors like AI and technology, improve trade ties, and address geopolitical issues including Ukraine and Israel.

While public sentiment is divided, admiration among some for the ceremonial display, anger among others over Trump’s past controversies, the visit underscores a strategic gambit: leveraging diplomatic pageantry to cement economic and political partnerships.

Published At:
