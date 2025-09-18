The ‘Martyrdom’ of Charlie Kirk: How Culture Wars Erode Democracy

Kirk's reels are social democracy's answer to what once worked: unions, churches, party newspapers.
Outrage drives clicks, keeping conflicts on slow burn, which populists institutionalise through laws and appointments.
Western liberal demagoguery replaces democracy with rhetoric winning over substantive representation.
The assassination of Charlie Kirk, which continues to dominate headlines across the globe, points to far more than meets the eye. His death, true, deserves to be condemned. Yet, the accordance of martyrdom to this provocateur is emblematic of the deep rot that has come to characterise Western liberal democracy.
In one of many viral videos currently getting circulated, Kirk calls on his audience to save America from the combined force of Marxism, wokeism, and Islam, by resorting to Christian dominion. Turning college campuses into battlegrounds, Turning Point USA—the organisation he founded—stirred up controversies and amplified bigoted views. It was no moral crusade, as his supporters would want us to believe, because democratic spirit requires the use of persuasive language to build consensus.
His death has already begun to light a spark; could redefine American politics, and is finding resonance across the Western world. London is up in arms, as far-right supporters recently took to the streets calling for the dissolution of the UK parliament. Other European cities are expected to follow suit. Kirk’s ‘martyrdom’ will be used by crafty politicians and cultural war purveyors to spawn a churning with vicious narratives, scarifying hard-won victories of representative democracy. Any kind of vitriolic hate is now passed off as freedom of speech, if it is couched in rhetoric flair and smart repartee.
Kirk symobolises these traits of a modern demagogue. Political scientist Cas Mudde’s words were prophetic when he said that populists hardly ever come up with detailed programmes. Rather, he said, they want to drag out narratives and place politics in a higher moral plane, with one side being the "pure people" and the other the "corrupt elites." Kirk personified populism, alive in reels and rallies in which questions on, say, abortion or migration were simply stripped of nuance, turning them into existential struggles. He didn’t suggest possible policy changes to elevate the political discourse; instead, he gave young Americans loads of theatre and spectacle.
Kirk was not alone. He existed inside an endangered ecosystem of narrative entrepreneurs. The likes of Ben Shapiro and Jim Jordan amplified such views that are anathema to a modern liberal democracy. Shaprio’s Instagram page, logging 100 million visits a month, clutters up the political landscape with short, sharp, and viral sound bites.
"Facts don't care about your feelings," Shapiro proclaims, framing abortion, feminism, or trans rights as assaults on civilisation. Enter Jim Jordan, who carried that confrontational approach to the US Congress and once said, "I am proud to stand and defend the lives of the unborn. I am committed to the view that life is sacred, that it begins at conception and that the Founding Fathers were correct in placing life first among the list of rights the Constitution was written to defend."
One can understand how abortion as an issue is conflated with the founding struggle of the American republic. Distortion at its best, one must say. With big media at their disposal and tacit political support, these sinister narratives have found a constituency, particularly among the younger lot who are reeling under stress from joblessness and inflation.
Once amplified, these narratives redefined the electoral landscape, relegating everyday concerns of livelihood, inflation, infrastructure, and healthcare to the background. No wonder they create the conducive environment for messiahs of the modern world, who are elected through popular vote but rarely address the bread-and-butter issues. The examples of populist leaders are too many to list here. They don’t require a comprehensive economic blueprint when their allies have already persuaded voters and, in fact, framed a public discourse that the true dangers are cultural: ‘immigrants swarming the country’, ‘feminists undermining families’, and ‘secular elites waging war on religion’. Without realising this is a trap, the Centrists and the Left too have fallen into it, waging losing culture wars. Dismissed as 'woke', they have failed to reset the electoral discourse on everyday issues.
The result is what Benjamin Moffitt speaks of as a politics of style, performances, and spectacular crisis. More importantly, this style is mediated, depending on media formats that are set for conflict, simplification, and intense emotional appeal. By this very token are the realms in which politics flourish: Kirk's reels, Shapiro's soundbites, and Jordan's televised confrontations. If social democracy once found sustenance in unions, churches, and party newspapers, it now finds it in Instagram feeds and YouTube clips.
These culture wars are reminiscent of ancient Roman gladiator games, meant to distract people and drive a wedge among them. The public is being drawn into symbolic battles that circumscribe political policy and depoliticise culture, turning cultural conflict into a default mode of governance. And thus, bread-and-butter issues quietly fade into the backdrop.
This phenomenon is not unique to the US, as recent history in Europe shows. Across the continent, young populist figures like Jordan Bardella in France or movements such as Germany’s AfD youth and Spain’s Vox follow the same playbook. The very success attests that the Kirkian line from the US is being swept along by a wider populist wave coursing through democracies.
Ancient emperors ruled stone amphitheatres once. Now, America's demagogues dominate platforms like Twitter/X, YouTube, TikTok, and podcasts. Shapiro-manufactured confrontations in the media, Jordan-led political stagecraft in the Congress, and memes from Kirk are all packaged for online consumption, sliced into short clips, and reels that travel faster than any policy debate. Outrage drives clicks, and clicks keep these platforms alive. This ecosystem ensures that the ongoing cultural conflicts never end, with every day bringing a new controversy, opponent, or existential threat to the fore. Over time, it self-sustains: populist leaders echo the rhetoric created by demagogues during campaigns, and once in office, they institutionalise it through laws and appointments.
How else can we see Kirks's death but as a disturbing truth: while an individual may die, the rhetoric will not. His speeches and his videos will be on circulation forever. His networks will continue to mobilise, and his politics has already entered the realm of being normalised. The afterlife of hate is not spectral. It is algorithmic, archived, and replayed towards the radicalisation of future generations. The spectacle deprives substance, and hence democracy turns incorrigibly younger, more furious, and less adept at resolving actual issues.
If the world’s oldest democracy can get corrupted by the politics of spectacle, it is a cautionary tale for every young democracy still struggling to find the path of maturity. As long as narratives eclipse policies, democracy grows to be the art of staging spectacles rather than enacting solutions.
(Pottepaka Sandeep Kumar is a PhD scholar in the Department of Political Science, Osmania University. The views expressed are personal.)