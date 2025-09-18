The ‘Martyrdom’ of Charlie Kirk: How Culture Wars Erode Democracy

Once amplified, these narratives redefined the electoral landscape, relegating everyday concerns of livelihood, inflation, infrastructure, and healthcare to the background. No wonder they create the conducive environment for messiahs of the modern world, who are elected through popular vote but rarely address the bread-and-butter issues. The examples of populist leaders are too many to list here. They don’t require a comprehensive economic blueprint when their allies have already persuaded voters and, in fact, framed a public discourse that the true dangers are cultural: ‘immigrants swarming the country’, ‘feminists undermining families’, and ‘secular elites waging war on religion’. Without realising this is a trap, the Centrists and the Left too have fallen into it, waging losing culture wars. Dismissed as 'woke', they have failed to reset the electoral discourse on everyday issues.