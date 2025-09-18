Trump Designates Antifa As 'Terrorist' Group After Charlie Kirk Assassination

Trump said Antifa is a “SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER”, as critics question how a decentralised movement can be labelled a "terrorist" organisation.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
trump tariffs
US President Donald Trump | Photo: Getty images |
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday stated the Antifa movement as a "terrorist" organisation.

  • Antifa — short for “anti-fascists”, is an umbrella term for various far-left militant groups.

  • The move comes after the assassination of right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk.

U.S. President Donald Trump on September 17 announced that he was designating the left-wing, anti-fascist Antifa movement as a "terrorist" organisation, following the assassination of right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk.

Antifa — short for “anti-fascists” — refers to a loose network of far-left militant groups rather than a singular organisation. These groups typically mobilise against fascists and neo-Nazis, particularly during demonstrations.

How the administration intends to classify what is essentially a decentralised movement as a terrorist organisation remains unclear, and the White House did not immediately provide further details, AP reported.

Trump, currently on a state visit to the United Kingdom, made the declaration in a social media post shortly before 1:30 a.m. local time on Thursday. He described Antifa as a “SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER” and added that he would be “strongly recommending” investigations into its alleged funders.

Trump’s former FBI director, Christopher Wray, testified in 2020 that Antifa was an ideology rather than an organisation, lacking the hierarchical structure usually required for such a designation under federal law.

Related Content
Related Content

After Trump’s post, Senator Bill Cassidy (R-La.) welcomed the move, saying: “Antifa seized upon a movement of legitimate grievances to promote violence and anarchy, working against justice for all. The president is right to recognise the destructive role of Antifa by designating them domestic terrorists.”

In July 2019, Cassidy and Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) had introduced a Senate resolution condemning violent acts by Antifa and calling for the group to be designated a domestic terror organisation.

(with inputs from AP)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup T20: Salman Agha Concerned About Middle-Order Ahead Of India Reprise

  2. Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup: PAK Beat Hosts By 41 Runs, Set Up Super Fours Face-Off With India

  3. PAK Vs UAE, Asia Cup: Who Is Andy Pycroft? Check Reactions To Pakistan's Backtracking On Match Referee

  4. Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Timeline, Fallout Of IND Vs PAK Handshake Controversy - Explained

  5. India Vs Australia, 2nd Women's ODI: IND-W Win By 102 Runs, Level Series 1-1

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Confrontation Between the Institutional Foundations Of Democracy

  2. Day In Pics: September 17, 2025

  3. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  4. Broken Tables, Splintered Promises: Youth Congress ‘Celebrates’ Modi B’Day In Its Own Way

  5. Centre’s Import Duty Waiver On Cotton Plunges Local Farmers Into Despair

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

  2. Trump Meets King Charles Amid 'Dump Trump' Chants On London Streets

  3. U.S. and China Agree on TikTok Ownership Framework Amid Trade Talks

  4. Trump Files $15 Billion Defamation Suit Against The New York Times

  5. Trump Issues Warning To Hamas Over Hostage Use

World News

  1. Israel Bombs Yemen’s Hodeidah Port As Houthi Rebels Launch Retaliatory Missiles

  2. Nepal Observes National Mourning Day for Gen Z Protest Victims

  3. Iran Hangs Babak Shahbazi Over Alleged Israel Ties

  4. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

  5. Tianjin Trifecta: Who Plays What Role In Changed India, China, Russia Relations?

Latest Stories

  1. NEET UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Declared; Admissions by September 25

  2. Rohan Kanawade Interview On Sabar Bonda| “Audiences Should See The Relationship As Any Other Love Story”

  3. PM Narendra Modi’s 75th Birthday: Indian and Global Leaders Send Greetings

  4. India Vs Australia Highlights, 2nd Women's ODI Updates: IND-W Level 3-Match Series With 102-Run Win

  5. Horoscope Today, September 17, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Libra, Sagittarius & More

  6. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th Birthday: What Investments And Visits Are Planned This Year

  7. Mahalaya 2025 - Date, Rituals, And Celebration Of The Auspicious Day

  8. Death Penalty Sought In Charlie Kirk Killing