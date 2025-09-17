Death Penalty Sought In Charlie Kirk Killing

According to AP news, the suspect's roommate and romantic partner, played a pivotal role in unraveling the case. Shortly after the shooting, Robinson sent frantic text messages confessing: "I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out," and "I am [the shooter], I'm sorry." He directed the roommate to retrieve a handwritten note from under his keyboard, which read: "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it." .