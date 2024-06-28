Aamir Khan Reportedly Buys A New Apartment In Mumbai's Pali Hill Worth THIS Whopping Amount

On the work front, Aamir's last outing was 'Laal Singh Chaddha' which released in theatres in 2022. The Hindi remake of the Hollywood film, 'Forrest Gump', was a huge failure at the box office. He is currently busy with his upcoming flick, 'Sitaare Zameen Par', a sequel to his 2007 blockbuster 'Taare Zameen Par'. The movie is about Down Syndrome and is expected to hit the theatres around Christmas this year. Apart from acting, Aamir has also produced it under his banner Aamir Khan Productions. Directed by RS Prasanna, the film also stars Genelia Deshmukh. Apart from this, Khan has also produced Sunny Deol starrer 'Lahore 1947' which is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.