Art & Entertainment

Aamir Khan Reportedly Buys A New Apartment In Mumbai's Pali Hill Worth THIS Whopping Amount

Reportedly, Aamir Khan bought the luxury apartment in his building, Bella Vista Apartments in Mumbai's Pali Hill for nearly Rs 10 crore.

Instagram
Aamir Khan buys new apartment Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has reportedly bought a luxury apartment in his building, Bella Vista Apartments in Mumbai's Pali Hill for nearly Rs 10 crore. According to a report in Zoom Entertainment, Aamir resides in the same building where he already owns nine out of 24 residential units.

As per SquareYards.com, Mr Perfectionist purchased the apartment for a whopping price of Rs. 9.75 crore. Reports state that the swanky property comes with approximately 1,027 square feet in carpet area. It reportedly cost the actor a stamp duty of Rs. 58.5 lakh and a registration fee of Rs. 30,000.

Apart from the Bella Vista Apartments, the 59-year-old actor is also said to own some units in the neighbouring Marina Apartments building. Aamir’s ex-wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, also live in the same building.

Not only this, as per reports, the 'Laal Singh Chaddha' actor also has a sea-facing residence in Bandra, spanning two floors with 5,000-square-foot. He also has a farmhouse of over 2 acres in Panchgani that he acquired in 2013. Some media reports claim that he has some residences in Shahabad, Hardoi district, Uttar Pradesh. He is also said to have invested in commercial properties as well.

Neither Aamir Khan nor his team has spoken about the reports of buying the new property yet.

On the work front, Aamir's last outing was 'Laal Singh Chaddha' which released in theatres in 2022. The Hindi remake of the Hollywood film, 'Forrest Gump', was a huge failure at the box office. He is currently busy with his upcoming flick, 'Sitaare Zameen Par', a sequel to his 2007 blockbuster 'Taare Zameen Par'. The movie is about Down Syndrome and is expected to hit the theatres around Christmas this year. Apart from acting, Aamir has also produced it under his banner Aamir Khan Productions. Directed by RS Prasanna, the film also stars Genelia Deshmukh. Apart from this, Khan has also produced Sunny Deol starrer 'Lahore 1947' which is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 28 LIVE: NEET-UG Issue Disrupts Parliament Proceedings; Delhi Logs Record June Rain
  2. Amid NEET Row, Centre's Panel Asks Suggestions From Students, Parents For Exam Reforms
  3. 3 Labourers Feared Trapped As Wall Collapses In Southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar
  4. Delhi Weather: BJP Councillor Rows Boat On Waterlogged Road, Slams AAP-Led Govt Over Mismanagement | WATCH
  5. 'Anti-People, Draconian': West Bengal Bar Council To Observe 'Black Day' On July 1 As 3 New Criminal Laws Come Into Force
Entertainment News
  1. Aamir Khan Buys A New Apartment In Mumbai's Pali Hill Worth THIS Whopping Amount
  2. Eijaz Khan Reveals How He Is Dealing With Heartbreak After Breakup From Pavitra Punia, Says He Still Has 'Bad Days'
  3. 2024 Tony Awards: Moments From 77th Tony Awards in New York That You Missed On TV
  4. Producer Suneel Darshan Alleges Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment Paid Rs 165 Crore To Tiger Shroff Amidst Losses
  5. Hina Khan Diagnosed With Stage Three Breast Cancer; Says 'Will Overcome This Challenge'
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News LIVE: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana Hit Tons Against SA-W In One-Off Test; Uruguay Thrash Bolivia In Copa America 2024
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W, One-Off Test: Smriti Mandhana-Shafali Verma Register Highest Opening Partnership In Women’s Tests
  3. URY 5-0 BOL, Copa America 2024: Nunez Double Powers Uruguay Past Bolivia In Dominant Display - In Pics
  4. India Vs South Africa Final, T20 World Cup: Two Unbeatable Teams Fight For Trophy For First Time
  5. India Vs England Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: IND Bowl ENG Like Nine-Pins To Return 2022 Compliment
World News
  1. No More Plant-Based Burgers At McDonald’s, Customers Want Meat Only
  2. Anxiety Builds On Earth As Sunita Williams Remains Stuck In Space Due To ISS Helium Leaks | What We Know
  3. Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Hits Peru, Tsunami Warning Issued
  4. Iran Votes To Elect Next President After Raisi's Death In Helicopter Crash
  5. Presidential Debate: After Panic Among Democrats, VP Kamala Harris Comes To Joe Biden's Defence
Latest Stories
  1. 'Could've Done Better Job': Sam Pitroda Over Controversial Statement As Congress Calls Them 'Totally Unacceptable'
  2. Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: 1 Dead, 5 Injured; Terminal 1 Flight Operations Suspended Till 2 PM
  3. 'Rautu Ka Raaz' On Zee5 Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Anchors A Mediocre Murder Mystery Filled With Predictability
  4. Trump And Biden Face Off In Historic 2024 Debate: Key Issues And Controversies
  5. Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls In Parts Of Delhi-NCR After Overnight Rain; Vehicles Submerged
  6. Today World Sports News LIVE: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana Hit Tons Against SA-W In One-Off Test; Uruguay Thrash Bolivia In Copa America 2024
  7. Breaking News June 28 LIVE: NEET-UG Issue Disrupts Parliament Proceedings; Delhi Logs Record June Rain
  8. Karnataka: 13 Killed, 4 Critically Injured After Bus Carrying Pilgrims Crashed Into Truck In Haveri