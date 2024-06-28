Aamir Khan Reportedly Buys A New Apartment In Mumbai's Pali Hill Worth THIS Whopping Amount

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has reportedly bought a luxury apartment in his building, Bella Vista Apartments in Mumbai's Pali Hill for nearly Rs 10 crore. According to a report in Zoom Entertainment, Aamir resides in the same building where he already owns nine out of 24 residential units.
As per SquareYards.com, Mr Perfectionist purchased the apartment for a whopping price of Rs. 9.75 crore. Reports state that the swanky property comes with approximately 1,027 square feet in carpet area. It reportedly cost the actor a stamp duty of Rs. 58.5 lakh and a registration fee of Rs. 30,000.
Apart from the Bella Vista Apartments, the 59-year-old actor is also said to own some units in the neighbouring Marina Apartments building. Aamir’s ex-wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, also live in the same building.
Not only this, as per reports, the 'Laal Singh Chaddha' actor also has a sea-facing residence in Bandra, spanning two floors with 5,000-square-foot. He also has a farmhouse of over 2 acres in Panchgani that he acquired in 2013. Some media reports claim that he has some residences in Shahabad, Hardoi district, Uttar Pradesh. He is also said to have invested in commercial properties as well.
Neither Aamir Khan nor his team has spoken about the reports of buying the new property yet.
On the work front, Aamir's last outing was 'Laal Singh Chaddha' which released in theatres in 2022. The Hindi remake of the Hollywood film, 'Forrest Gump', was a huge failure at the box office. He is currently busy with his upcoming flick, 'Sitaare Zameen Par', a sequel to his 2007 blockbuster 'Taare Zameen Par'. The movie is about Down Syndrome and is expected to hit the theatres around Christmas this year. Apart from acting, Aamir has also produced it under his banner Aamir Khan Productions. Directed by RS Prasanna, the film also stars Genelia Deshmukh. Apart from this, Khan has also produced Sunny Deol starrer 'Lahore 1947' which is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.