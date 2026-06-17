Diplomacy’s Big Win: How India and Namibia Partnered to Bring Cheetahs to a New Home

Ambassador Iipumbu welcomed me warmly. After the pleasantries, when I broached the issue and mentioned that we wanted to take a few of their cheetahs to India, Ambassador Iipumbu was visibly amused. In Namibia, for some people, especially farmers, cheetahs were just a pest, since they would sometimes kill livestock on the farms. Our enthusiasm for getting some of the cats could therefore not be understood immediately on some occasions. Ambassador Iipumbu told us an interesting story of his time serving as Namibia’s ambassador in France, when they faced demonstrations by animal rights activists, led by none other than Brigitte Bardot, the famous actor turned animal rights activist, against the culling of seals. On one such occasion, when she was protesting outside their embassy, Iipumbu invited her in and made her an offer: Namibia would be happy to send a shipload full of seals to France, if France could then take care of the seals. He said he did not hear from her after this. I was quiet and kept a straight face. I was startled when he next mentioned casually that a few cheetahs had been sent by Namibia to the US long back, and since he was serving in the US at that time, he had actually received them upon arrival. Laurie later told us that she had accompanied these cheetahs, and it was an extremely noisy military transport aircraft in which they had travelled to the US. Iipumbu was invited to name the first cheetah cub born there, and he had named him Otji, after Otjiwarongo, the city in the central part of Namibia where cheetahs roamed. After narrating this interes­ting story, he promised to facilitate not just my call on the President but also our project.