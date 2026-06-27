Red Devils Awaken: Belgium Find Their Roar, Send New Zealand Packing With Five-Goal Rout

Belgium produced their best performance of the FIFA World Cup 2026 to thrash New Zealand 5-1 at BC Place in Vancouver and storm into the Round of 32 as Group G winners. After two frustrating draws in their opening matches, the Red Devils finally found their rhythm, with Leandro Trossard scoring twice before Kevin De Bruyne capped a masterful display with a superb goal. Romelu Lukaku came off the bench to become Belgium's all-time leading World Cup scorer with his sixth tournament goal, while Alexis Saelemaekers added a stoppage-time fifth. Elijah Just grabbed a late consolation for New Zealand, whose campaign ended with just one point from three matches. Belgium finished level on points with Egypt but topped the group on goal difference.

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Belgium vs New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 Soccer highlights-1
Belgium celebrates the win over New Zealand after their World Cup Group G soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia. | Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP
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A Belgium fan wearing a red devil mask marches toward B.C. Place prior to a World Cup Group G soccer match against New Zealand, in Vancouver. | Photo: Timothy Matwey/The Canadian Press via AP
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Belgium vs New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 Soccer highlights-Belgium fans
Belgium fans march toward B.C. Place prior to a World Cup Group G soccer match against New Zealand, in Vancouver. | Photo: Timothy Matwey/The Canadian Press via AP
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Belgium fans march toward B.C. Place prior to a World Cup Group G soccer match against New Zealand, in Vancouver. | Photo: Timothy Matwey/The Canadian Press via AP
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Belgium vs New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 Soccer highlights-New Zealand players
New Zealand players pose for a team photo ahead of the World Cup Group G soccer match between New Zealand and Belgium in Vancouver, British Columbia. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
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The New Zealand and Belgium teams stand at the center of the pitch during opening ceremonies for their World Cup Group G soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia. | Photo: AP/Emma Peterson
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Belgium vs New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 Soccer highlights-New Zealand fans
New Zealand fans cheer behind a replica of the World Cup trophy before their Group G soccer match with Belgium in Vancouver, British Columbia. | Photo: AP/Sydney Shankman
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New Zealand players react ahead of the World Cup Group G soccer match between New Zealand and Belgium in Vancouver, British Columbia. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
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Belgium vs New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 Soccer highlights-Marko Stamenic
New Zealand's Marko Stamenic (8) and Belgium's Jeremy Doku (11) vie for the ball during the first half of a World Cup Group D soccer match, in Vancouver, British Columbia. | Photo: Ethan Cairn/The Canadian Press via AP
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Belgium vs New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 Soccer highlights-Tyler Bindon
New Zealand's Tyler Bindon (4) clears the ball off the line during the World Cup Group G soccer match between New Zealand and Belgium in Vancouver, British Columbia. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
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Belgium vs New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 Soccer highlights-Tyler Bindon
New Zealand's Tyler Bindon (4) stops a shot from Belgium's Leandro Trossard (10) during the World Cup Group G soccer match between New Zealand and Belgium in Vancouver, British Columbia. | Photo: AP/Emma Peterson
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Belgium vs New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 Soccer highlights-Referee Adham Makhadmeh
Referee Adham Makhadmeh from Jordan, gestures as he talks with Belgium's Charles De Ketelaere (17) and Youri Tielemans, right, during the World Cup Group G soccer match between New Zealand and Belgium in Vancouver, British Columbia. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
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Belgium vs New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 Soccer highlights-Marko Stamenic
New Zealand's Marko Stamenic (8) tackles Belgium's Youri Tielemans (8) during the second half of a World Cup Group G soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia. | Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP
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Belgium vs New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 Soccer highlights-Leandro Trossard
Belgium's Leandro Trossard, middle, celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the World Cup Group G soccer match between New Zealand and Belgium in Vancouver, British Columbia. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
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Belgium players celebrate after scoring their second goal during the World Cup Group G soccer match between New Zealand and Belgium in Vancouver, British Columbia. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
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Belgium vs New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 Soccer highlights-Kevin de Bruyne
Belgium's Kevin de Bruyne (7) scores a goal against New Zealand during their World Cup Group G soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia. | Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP
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Belgium vs New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 Soccer highlights-Kevin De Bruyne
Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne (7) celebrates his goal against New Zealand during the second half of a World Cup Group G soccer match, in Vancouver, British Columbia. | Photo: Timothy Matwey/The Canadian Press via AP
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Belgium vs New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 Soccer highlights-Elijah Just
New Zealand's Elijah Just (11) lies on the ground during a free kick for Belgium during their World Cup Group G soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia. | Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP
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Belgium vs New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 Soccer highlights-Charles de Ketelaere
Belgium's Charles de Ketelaere (17) and New Zealand's Michael Boxall (5) vie for the ball during the second half of their World Cup Group G soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia. | Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP
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Belgium vs New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 Soccer highlights-Thibaut Courtois
Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (1) looks back at the ball after New Zealand's Elijah Just, not seen, scored a goal during the World Cup Group G soccer match between New Zealand and Belgium in Vancouver, British Columbia. | Photo: Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP
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Belgium vs New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 Soccer highlights-Elijah Just
New Zealand's Elijah Just (11) celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the World Cup Group G soccer match between New Zealand and Belgium in Vancouver, British Columbia. | Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP
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Belgium vs New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 Soccer highlights-Nicolas Raskin
Belgium's Nicolas Raskin (23) holds onto New Zealand's Marko Stamenic (8) during the World Cup Group G soccer match between New Zealand and Belgium in Vancouver, British Columbia. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
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Belgium vs New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 Soccer highlights-Romelu Lukaku
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku (9) heads the ball into the goal for his team's fourth goal during the World Cup Group G soccer match between New Zealand and Belgium in Vancouver, British Columbia. | Photo: AP/Emma Peterson
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Belgium vs New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 Soccer highlights-Romelu Lukaku
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku (9) celebrates his goal against New Zealand during the second half of a World Cup Group D soccer match, in Vancouver, British Columbia. | Photo: Ethan Cairn/The Canadian Press via AP
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Belgium vs New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 Soccer highlights-Ben Old
New Zealand's Ben Old (19) kicks the ball away from Belgium's Amadou Onana (24) during their World Cup Group G soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia. | Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP
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Belgium vs New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 Soccer highlights-Alexis Saelemaekers
Belgium's Alexis Saelemaekers (22) celebrates his goal with Belgium's Timothy Castagne (21) during the second half of a World Cup Group D soccer match, in Vancouver, British Columbia. | Photo: Ethan Cairn/The Canadian Press via AP
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New Zealand head coach Darren Bazeley walks from the field following the World Cup Group G soccer match between New Zealand and Belgium in Vancouver, British Columbia. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
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New Zealand players react following the World Cup Group G soccer match between New Zealand and Belgium in Vancouver, British Columbia. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
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Belgium vs New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 Soccer highlights-Liberato Cacace
New Zealand's Liberato Cacace (13) and Francis de Vries (3) react following the World Cup Group G soccer match between New Zealand and Belgium in Vancouver, British Columbia. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
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Belgium vs New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 Soccer highlights-Chris Wood
New Zealand's Chris Wood (9) applauds the crowd after the loss to Belgium during the second half of a World Cup Group D soccer match, in Vancouver, British Columbia. | Photo: Ethan Cairn/The Canadian Press via AP
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Belgium vs New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 Soccer highlights-Kevin De Bruyne
Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne (7) and Belgium's Youri Tielemans (8) winning the the World Cup Group G soccer match between New Zealand and Belgium in Vancouver, British Columbia. | Photo: AP/Sydney Shankman
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