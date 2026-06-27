Red Devils Awaken: Belgium Find Their Roar, Send New Zealand Packing With Five-Goal Rout
Belgium produced their best performance of the FIFA World Cup 2026 to thrash New Zealand 5-1 at BC Place in Vancouver and storm into the Round of 32 as Group G winners. After two frustrating draws in their opening matches, the Red Devils finally found their rhythm, with Leandro Trossard scoring twice before Kevin De Bruyne capped a masterful display with a superb goal. Romelu Lukaku came off the bench to become Belgium's all-time leading World Cup scorer with his sixth tournament goal, while Alexis Saelemaekers added a stoppage-time fifth. Elijah Just grabbed a late consolation for New Zealand, whose campaign ended with just one point from three matches. Belgium finished level on points with Egypt but topped the group on goal difference.
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