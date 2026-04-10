SC Dismisses Caste Census Plea Over Indecent Language In Petition

Summary of this article
Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking to stop caste Census and slams petitioner for indecent language in PIL.
Chief Justice Surya Kant questions the petitioner appearing in person over the language used in the petition.
Court had earlier refused another PIL on caste data procedure for the 2027 Census, the first digital census with caste enumeration since 1931.
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition that sought directions to the Centre to halt the caste Census and slammed the petitioner for using indecent language in the PIL.
According to PTI, a visibly angry Chief Justice Surya Kant told the petitioner, who was appearing in person, “‘Aapne apne petition me badtameezi ki bhasa likhi hai. Aapne kisse apna petition likhwaya hai’ (You have written indecent language in your petition. Who has written your petition?).”
“Aap kahan se aisi bhasa likhte ho petition me (From where you write such language in your petition),” the CJI, who was heading the bench which also comprised Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, told the petitioner.
The bench dismissed the plea, which also sought a direction to the Centre to formulate policies to provide economic incentives to families with a single child.
PTI reported that on February 2, the top court had refused to entertain a separate PIL questioning the procedure to be adopted to record, classify and verify the caste data of citizens in the 2027 general Census.
The 2027 Census, officially the 16th national census, will be the first to include comprehensive caste enumeration since 1931 and the country's first fully digital census.
According to PTI, the Supreme Court took strong exception to the language used by the petitioner in the plea.