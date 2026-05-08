37 Dead in China Fireworks Factory Blast, Rescue Operations Continue

The air in Liuyang is usually filled with the scent of sulphur and the promise of celebration. As a global hub for pyrotechnics, this corner of Hunan province lives and breathes the industry that lights up the world’s skies. But on Monday afternoon, the sky over the Huasheng fireworks plant didn’t glow with artistry; it blackened with a devastating explosion that has turned a centre of craft into a landscape of mourning. By Friday, the grim tally of the lost had risen to 37 souls, with one person still missing in the debris.