37 Dead in China Fireworks Factory Blast, Rescue Operations Continue

The death toll due to an explosion at a fireworks factory in China’s Hunan province has risen to 37 on Friday with one person still missing.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: pritha mukherjee
Updated on:
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Explosion in China
37 Dead in China Fireworks Factory Blast, Rescue Operations Continue Photo: PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The death toll due to an explosion at a fireworks factory in China’s Hunan province has risen to 37 on Friday with one person still missing.

  • The explosion occurred at the plant operated by the Huasheng fireworks manufacturing and display company in Liuyang, a county-level city under Changsha, the provincial capital.

  • Five of the injured are in critical condition but have stable vital signs. Search and rescue operations at the scene have been largely completed.

The air in Liuyang is usually filled with the scent of sulphur and the promise of celebration. As a global hub for pyrotechnics, this corner of Hunan province lives and breathes the industry that lights up the world’s skies. But on Monday afternoon, the sky over the Huasheng fireworks plant didn’t glow with artistry; it blackened with a devastating explosion that has turned a centre of craft into a landscape of mourning. By Friday, the grim tally of the lost had risen to 37 souls, with one person still missing in the debris.

Behind these rising numbers are the stories of families currently huddled in hospital corridors or waiting by cordoned-off zones. For the 51 people injured, the trauma is just beginning. While 1,500 rescue personnel have scoured the site, the focus has shifted to the delicate survival of five workers remaining in critical condition. They are stable, yet their fight for life serves as a haunting reminder of the volatility inherent in a profession where a single moment of negligence can erase a lifetime of work.

Rescuers work on site after an explosion at a fireworks plant in Guandu Town of Liuyang, central China s Hunan Province, in the early hours of May 5, 2026. - null
Deadly Blast At China Fireworks Factory Kills At least 21

BY Outlook News Desk

The response from the Changsha authorities has been swift—emergency task forces, evacuations of nearby residents, and a strictly enforced buffer zone to protect against the ticking clock of two nearby black powder warehouses. Yet, for the community, the promptness of the rescue doesn't mask the underlying questions of safety. With police already summoning eight individuals on suspicion of negligence, the narrative is shifting from a tragic accident to a desperate plea for accountability in an industry that remains one of China’s most dangerous exports.

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As search operations wind down, the silence in Liuyang is heavy. The "Fireworks Capital" must now reconcile its identity as a global manufacturer with the stark reality of the 37 lives cut short. In the pursuit of brilliance for the world’s festivals, the people of Hunan have once again paid the highest possible price, leaving a community to wonder if the light provided to others is worth the darkness left behind at home.

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