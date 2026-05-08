Vinesh Phogat's Comeback Mired In Controversy: WADA, UWW Rules On Retirement Reversal Explained

Summary of this article
Vinesh Phogat’s comeback remains uncertain due to WADA six-month notice rule and UWW return-to-competition regulations, with no clarity yet on her eligibility status
Her participation is under the scanner amid anti-doping compliance questions, including RTP status and a missed whereabouts test flagged by ITA
Even if she competes, results will not impact Asian Games selection as only designated national championships and federation events count for trials
Vinesh Phogat’s return to competitive wrestling is hanging in uncertainty ahead of the National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda, with her eligibility under scrutiny due to compliance requirements linked to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) six-month notice rule and the United World Wrestling (UWW) regulations governing athletes coming out of retirement.
Her attempted comeback follows a turbulent phase in her career, most notably the 2024 Paris Olympics heartbreak, where a 100-gram overweight disqualification cost her a historic medal opportunity at the final hurdle.
The 31-year-old, a two-time World Championships medallist, reversed her retirement in December last year and has entered the 57kg category for the May 10–12 Open Ranking Tournament, though her eligibility remains unclear.
Vinesh was notified by the International Testing Agency (ITA) for a missed out-of-competition test on December 18, 2025, marking her first whereabouts failure in 12 months.
In a May 4, 2026 communication, the ITA confirmed the miss after reviewing her January 19 response, stating a Doping Control Officer could not locate her during the 60-minute testing window.
The complication arises from anti-doping return protocols. Vinesh was previously part of the Registered Testing Pool (RTP) and re-entered it after deciding to resume training and competition.
She missed an out-of-competition test, which the ITA recorded as a whereabouts failure. The central issue now is whether she complied with mandatory return-to-competition requirements before entering the event.
What Is The WADA Rule And UWW Rule?
The eligibility debate is rooted in regulations set by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and United World Wrestling.
Under WADA’s Article 5.6.1, any athlete in the Registered Testing Pool who retires and later wishes to return to competition must provide at least six months’ prior written notice to their international federation and national anti-doping organisation. During this period, the athlete must remain available for out-of-competition testing.
The purpose of the rule is to prevent athletes from leaving the testing system and re-entering competition without adequate monitoring. Any results achieved without fulfilling this requirement can be disqualified, although exemptions may be granted in exceptional cases.
The key question in Vinesh’s case is whether this six-month notice requirement was completed before her entry into competition.
As WFI President Sanjay Singh told PTI, “We do not know as of today if Vinesh has fulfilled this criteria. If she is eligible only then she can compete otherwise not. We are waiting for confirmation from UWW. If Vinesh had sought an exemption we would have been notified by the authorities,”
Alongside WADA provisions, UWW regulations also require returning athletes to remain within the testing system and comply fully with re-entry procedures, making any missed tests or gaps in compliance a significant factor in eligibility assessment.
Asian Games Door Shut For Vinesh
Even if Vinesh competes and performs well in Gonda, it will not influence her chances of making India’s squad for the 2026 Asian Games.
According to the Wrestling Federation of India’s selection policy announced in February, performances at National Open Ranking Tournaments will not be considered for Asian Games trials.
Only medal winners from the 2025 Senior National Championships, the 2026 Federation Cup, and the 2026 Under-20 National Championships will qualify for participation in the selection trials scheduled on May 30 (women) and May 31 (men).
This effectively excludes ranking events like Gonda from the Asian Games selection pathway.
Asian Games Selection Trial Eligibility Criteria
All medal winners of the 2025 Senior National Wrestling Championship held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat (12–14 December 2025).
All medal winners of the 2026 Senior Federation Cup held in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh (12–14 February 2026).
All medal winners of the Under-20 National Wrestling Championship held in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh (10–12 April 2026).
Past performance will not be considered.
As things stand, whether she competes in the event or not, it will have no bearing on her immediate Asian Games qualification prospects under the current framework.