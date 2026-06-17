Argentina Vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Group J Clash In Kansas City Stadium
Argentina Vs Algeria, Match Photos: Lionel Messi & Co. kick off their 2026 title defence against a dangerous Algeria squad in a keenly awaited FIFA World Cup 2026, Group J opener at the Kansas City Stadium today (17th June). The pre-tournament narrative focused on Argentine manager Lionel Scaloni's squad selection: blending veterans like Messi, Emiliano Martinez, Rodrigo De Paul, etc. with rising talents like Thiago Almada. Meanwhile, under Vladimir Petkovic, Algeria's Les Fennecs rely on captain Riyad Mahrez, Mohamed Amoura, and standout goalkeeper Luca Zidane. This match revisits their rare historical head-to-head encounters, including a memorable 4-3 thriller in 2007. With Group J also featuring Austria and Jordan, securing three points in the first match itself is essential for establishing early supremacy in the race for the Round of 32. See the best photos from the ARG vs ALG football match here:
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