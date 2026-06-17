Austria Vs Jordan, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Group J Clash In San Francisco Bay Area

Austria Vs Jordan Match Photos: The FIFA World Cup 2026 action intensifies in Group J as Austria clash with Jordan at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, California on Tuesday (June 16). This fixture follows the group's high-octane opening clash between defending champions Argentina and Algeria. Re-entering the world's grandest stage for their eighth appearance, and first since 1998, the Burschen will rely on a high-energy, pressing structure under Ralf Rangnick. Meanwhile, Jordan, in their tournament debut, will be eager to translate their impressive AFC Asian Cup 2023 final run to the global stage. Led by the dynamic Mousa Al-Taamari, the Chivalrous Ones will aim to disrupt the European side's rhythm. With points on the line, both teams face a vital opportunity to establish themselves in the group, even as Argentina romped to 1 3-0 win over Algeria, courtesy Lionel Messi's historic hat-trick. See the best photos from the AUS vs JOR football match here.

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Austria Vs Jordan FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J Schmid Celeb With Team AP Photo
Austria's Romano Schmid, center, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Jordan during the World Cup Group J soccer match in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Jeff Chiu
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Austria Vs Jordan FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J Jordan Flag AP Photo
A fan holds a Jordanian flag prior to the World Cup Group J soccer match against Austria in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Jeff Chiu
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Austria Vs Jordan FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J Rival Fans AP Photo
An Austria fan, center, and Jordan fans cheer for their teams before the World Cup Group J soccer match in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Jeff Chiu
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Austria Vs Jordan FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J Jordan Fan Flag AP Photo
A fan cheers before the World Cup Group J soccer match between Austria and Jordan in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Eakin Howard
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Austria Vs Jordan FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J Jordan Fans In Stands AP Photo
Jordan fans cheer prior to the World Cup Group J soccer match against Austria in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Jeff Chiu
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Austria Vs Jordan FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J Mohammad Aldaoud Warming Up AP Photo
Jordan's Mohammad Aldaoud (25) warms up before the World Cup Group J soccer match between Austria and Jordan in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Eakin Howard
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Austria Vs Jordan FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J Players Introduced AP Photo
Players arrive for the World Cup Group J soccer match between Austria and Jordan in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
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Austria Vs Jordan FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J Pregame View AP Photo
A general view before the World Cup Group J soccer match between Austria and Jordan in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Jeff Chiu
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Austria Vs Jordan FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J Jordan XI AP Photo
Jordan starting eleven pose before the World Cup Group J soccer match between Austria and Jordan in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Eakin Howard
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Austria Vs Jordan FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J Austria XI AP Photo
Austria players pose for a team photo ahead of the World Cup Group J soccer match between Austria and Jordan in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
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Austria Vs Jordan FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J Ralf Rangnick Waves AP Photo
Austria head coach Ralf Rangnick waves ahead of the World Cup Group J soccer match between Austria and Jordan in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
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Austria Vs Jordan FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J Jamal Sellami Looks On AP Photo
Jordan head coach Jamal Sellami looks on before the World Cup Group J soccer match between Austria and Jordan in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Eakin Howard
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Austria Vs Jordan FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J Yazeed Abulaila In Early Action AP Photo
Jordan goalkeeper Yazeed Abulaila (1) punches the ball away over Austria's Sasa Kalajdzic (14) during the World Cup Group J soccer match between Austria and Jordan in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Eakin Howard
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Austria Vs Jordan FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J Altamari and Laimer AP Photo
Jordan's Mousa Altamari (10) battles for the ball with Austria's Konrad Laimer (20) during the World Cup Group J soccer match between Austria and Jordan in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
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Austria Vs Jordan FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J Altamari and Schlager AP Photo
Jordan's Mousa Altamari, center, Austria's Phillip Mwene, top, and Austria's Xaver Schlager battle for the ball during the World Cup Group J soccer match in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Jeff Chiu
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Austria Vs Jordan FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J Laimer and Nasib AP Photo
Austria's Konrad Laimer, left, and Jordan's Abdallah Nasib battle for the ball during the World Cup Group J soccer match in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Jeff Chiu
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Austria Vs Jordan FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J Posch and Olwan AP Photo
Austria's Stefan Posch (5) heads the ball against Jordan's Ali Olwan (9) during the World Cup Group J soccer match between Austria and Jordan in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Eakin Howard
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Austria Vs Jordan FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J Austrian Supporters AP Photo
Supporters of Austria sing the national anthem before the World Cup Group J soccer match between Austria and Jordan in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
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Austria Vs Jordan FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J Alarab Header AP Photo
Jordan's Yazan Alarab (5) heads the ball during the World Cup Group J soccer match between Austria and Jordan in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
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Austria Vs Jordan FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J Schmid Scores AP Photo
Austria's Romano Schmid scores his side's opening goal against Jordan during the World Cup Group J soccer match in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Jeff Chiu
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Austria Vs Jordan FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J Schmid Celeb His Goal AP Photo
Austria's Romano Schmid (18) celebrates after scoring their opening goal during the World Cup Group J soccer match between Austria and Jordan in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Eakin Howard
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Austria Vs Jordan FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J Flags AP Photo
A general view before the World Cup Group J soccer match between Austria and Jordan in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Jeff Chiu
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Austria Vs Jordan FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J Alrashdan and Lienhart AP Photo
Jordan's Nizar Alrashdan (21), center, battles for the ball with Austria's Philipp Lienhart (15) during the World Cup Group J soccer match between Austria and Jordan in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
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Austria Vs Jordan FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J Olwan and Seiwald AP Photo
Jordan's Ali Olwan (9) battles for the ball with Austria's Nicolas Seiwald (6), left, and Austria's Stefan Posch (5) during the World Cup Group J soccer match between Austria and Jordan in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
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Austria Vs Jordan FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J Alrashdan Fouls Kalajdzic AP Photo
Jordan's Nizar Alrashdan (21) commits a foul against Austria's Sasa Kalajdzic (14) during the World Cup Group J soccer match between Austria and Jordan in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Eakin Howard
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Austria Vs Jordan FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J Schmid Pulls Abutaha AP Photo
Austria's Romano Schmid (18) pulls the jersey of Jordan's Mohannad Abutaha (20) during the World Cup Group J soccer match between Austria and Jordan in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
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Austria Vs Jordan FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J Nasib and Kalajdzic AP Photo
Jordan's Abdallah Nasib, right, and Austria's Sasa Kalajdzic go for a header during the World Cup Group J soccer match in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Jeff Chiu
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