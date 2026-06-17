Austria Vs Jordan, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Group J Clash In San Francisco Bay Area
Austria Vs Jordan Match Photos: The FIFA World Cup 2026 action intensifies in Group J as Austria clash with Jordan at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, California on Tuesday (June 16). This fixture follows the group's high-octane opening clash between defending champions Argentina and Algeria. Re-entering the world's grandest stage for their eighth appearance, and first since 1998, the Burschen will rely on a high-energy, pressing structure under Ralf Rangnick. Meanwhile, Jordan, in their tournament debut, will be eager to translate their impressive AFC Asian Cup 2023 final run to the global stage. Led by the dynamic Mousa Al-Taamari, the Chivalrous Ones will aim to disrupt the European side's rhythm. With points on the line, both teams face a vital opportunity to establish themselves in the group, even as Argentina romped to 1 3-0 win over Algeria, courtesy Lionel Messi's historic hat-trick. See the best photos from the AUS vs JOR football match here.
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