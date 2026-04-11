Barcelona Vs Espanyol Live Score, La Liga Updates: Line-Ups Out; Blaugrana Seeking Seventh Consecutive League Win

Barcelona Vs Espanyol Live Updates, La Liga 2025-26: Victory tonight would open up a nine-point lead at the summit for Blaugrana ahead of Real Madrid. Catch all the action from the Spanish football league match

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Bhuvan Gupta
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Barcelona Vs Espanyol Live Updates, La Liga 2025-26
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal reacts disappointed after the Champions League quarter-final first leg match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in Barcelona. Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona Vs Espanyol Live, La Liga 2025-26: Welcome to our live coverage of the La Liga 2025-26, matchday 31 clash between FC Barcelona and Espanyol at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain on Saturday (April 11, 2026). Blaugrana are on a six-match winning streak in the Spanish league and victory tonight would open up a nine-point lead at the summit for them ahead of Real Madrid. Espanyol, placed 10th, have not beaten Barca in the league since 2009 and face a tall order. Track the live football score and updates of the RMA vs RAY match with us.
LIVE UPDATES

Barcelona Vs Espanyol Live Score, La Liga: BAR Starting XI

Here is how Barcelona line up tonight:

Barcelona Vs Espanyol Live Score, La Liga: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 10pm IST. The Barcelona vs Espanyol, La Liga 2025-26 matchday 31 encounter will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

Barcelona Vs Espanyol Live Score, La Liga: Hi All!

Greetings and welcome, football lovers. We are building up to the start of the matchday 31 clash between Barcelona and Espanyol; watch this space for live updates.

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