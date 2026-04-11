Barcelona Vs Espanyol Live Score, La Liga Updates: Line-Ups Out; Blaugrana Seeking Seventh Consecutive League Win

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal reacts disappointed after the Champions League quarter-final first leg match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in Barcelona. Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona Vs Espanyol Live, La Liga 2025-26: Welcome to our live coverage of the La Liga 2025-26, matchday 31 clash between FC Barcelona and Espanyol at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain on Saturday (April 11, 2026). Blaugrana are on a six-match winning streak in the Spanish league and victory tonight would open up a nine-point lead at the summit for them ahead of Real Madrid. Espanyol, placed 10th, have not beaten Barca in the league since 2009 and face a tall order. Track the live football score and updates of the RMA vs RAY match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

11 Apr 2026, 09:22:53 pm IST Barcelona Vs Espanyol Live Score, La Liga: BAR Starting XI Here is how Barcelona line up tonight: 🚨 𝗕𝗔𝗥𝗖̧𝗔 𝗫𝗜 🚨 #BarçaEspanyol pic.twitter.com/bbXE04hPnI — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 11, 2026

11 Apr 2026, 09:17:49 pm IST Barcelona Vs Espanyol Live Score, La Liga: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 10pm IST. The Barcelona vs Espanyol, La Liga 2025-26 matchday 31 encounter will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.