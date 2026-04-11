Barcelona Vs Espanyol Preview, La Liga: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Summary of this article
Barcelona face Espayol in La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 31 at Camp Nou on Saturday
Barcelona can go nine points clear at the top of the table with a win
Find out when and where to watch the Barcelona vs Espanyol match live on TV and online
Barcelona will host cross-city rivals Espanyol at Camp Nou for the Derbi Barceloni in La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 31 on Saturday. The hosts are in superb form in the league, winning six games in a row to sit comfortably at the top of the league. With Real Madrid being held to a 1-1 draw by Girona last night, Barcelona have a chance to go nine points clear at the top.
Barcelona have a point to prove after a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie. With a vital second leg coming in midweek, Hansi Flick will likely field a weakened side against their opponents, who are 10th in the league.
Espanyol will need something special tonight, considering they haven’t beaten Barcelona in the league since 2009. The Parakeets, despite their mid-table standing, remain winless in 2026 and have seen their top-four push fizzle out.
However, Espanyol secured a goalless draw against Real Betis in their last outing and will look to carry on that defensive performance against Barcelona’s in-form attack tonight.
Barcelona vs Espanyol: Head-To-Head Record
Barcelona and Espanyol have faced each other 219 times across all competitions. Barcelona lead the head-to-head record with 129 wins compared to just 44 victories for Espanyol. 46 games have ended in draws.
Barcelona vs Espanyol: Team News
Barcelona remain without the services of Raphinha, who is out with a hamstring injury that he suffered on international duty. Andreas Christensen is another long-term absentee.
Pedri is also ruled out, having suffered a hamstring issue during the first leg against Atletico. Flick is expected to keep him out of the squad to protect him for the second leg.
There are question marks about the fitness of Marc Bernal as well, but Gavi is likely to start for Barcelona, having returned from injury during the second half against Atletico.
Espanyol will be without Javi Puado, who is ruled out for the season with a cruciate ligament injury. Clemens Riedel will also be unavailable, having accumulated too many yellow cards during the match against Real Betis.
Barcelona vs Espanyol: Predicted Lineups
Barcelona: Joan Garcia; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde; Eric Garcia, Gavi; Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Marcus Rashford; Ferran Torres.
Espanyol: Marko Dmitrovic; Omar El Hilali, Fernando Calero, Leandro Cabrera, Carlos Romero; Pol Lozano, Urko Gonzalez; Cyril Ngonge, Edu Exposito, Tyrhys Dolan; Roberto Fernandez.
Barcelona vs Espanyol: Prediction
With a big match against Atletico coming up, Barcelona will be unlikely to go all out against Espanyol. However, they have a chance to all but wrap up the league with a win tonight, so expect a dominant win for the hosts.
Prediction: Barcelona 4-0 Espanyol
Barcelona vs Espanyol: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Barcelona vs Espanyol, La Liga 2025-26 match being played?
The Barcelona vs Espanyol, La Liga 2025-26 match will be played on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at 10:00 PM IST. The game will be hosted at Camp Nou.
Where to watch the Barcelona vs Espanyol, La Liga 2025-26 match live online?
The Barcelona vs Espanyol, La Liga 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.
Where to watch the Barcelona vs Espanyol, La Liga 2025-26 match live on TV?
The Barcelona vs Espanyol, La Liga 2025-26 match will not be televised on any TV channels in India.