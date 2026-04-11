Barcelona Vs Espanyol Preview, La Liga: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Barcelona vs Espanyol, La Liga 2025-26: Know all about the BAR vs ESP Matchday 31 fixture, including preview, prediction, lineups, head-to-head records, live streaming details, and more

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Published at:
Barcelona vs Espanyol Preview La Liga 2025-26 matchday 31 live streaming
Barcelona's head coach Hansi Flick, left, Barcelona's Jules Kounde, Barcelona's Lamine Yamal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Barcelona face Espayol in La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 31 at Camp Nou on Saturday

  • Barcelona can go nine points clear at the top of the table with a win

  • Find out when and where to watch the Barcelona vs Espanyol match live on TV and online

Barcelona will host cross-city rivals Espanyol at Camp Nou for the Derbi Barceloni in La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 31 on Saturday. The hosts are in superb form in the league, winning six games in a row to sit comfortably at the top of the league. With Real Madrid being held to a 1-1 draw by Girona last night, Barcelona have a chance to go nine points clear at the top.

Barcelona have a point to prove after a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie. With a vital second leg coming in midweek, Hansi Flick will likely field a weakened side against their opponents, who are 10th in the league.

Espanyol will need something special tonight, considering they haven’t beaten Barcelona in the league since 2009. The Parakeets, despite their mid-table standing, remain winless in 2026 and have seen their top-four push fizzle out.

However, Espanyol secured a goalless draw against Real Betis in their last outing and will look to carry on that defensive performance against Barcelona’s in-form attack tonight.

Related Content
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal reacts disappointed after the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
La Liga Matchday 31 Preview: Key Matchups, Players To Watch, Injury List – All You Need To Know
Barcelona's Dani Olmo, center, defends the ball, from Atletico Madrid's Thiago Almada during a La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, April 4, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, UEFA Champions League: H2H, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know
Robert Lewandowski scores the decisive goal for Catalans against Atletico Madrid in matchday 30 La Liga 2025-26. - X/FC Barcelona
Atletico Madrid 1-2 Barcelona Highlights, La Liga 2025-26: Robert Lewandowski Strikes Late To Seal It for Catalans
Rayo's Pathe Ciss tackles Barcelona's Fermin Lopez during a La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, March 22, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
La Liga Matchday 30 Preview: Key Matchups, Players To Watch, Injury List – All You Need To Know
Related Content

Barcelona vs Espanyol: Head-To-Head Record

Barcelona and Espanyol have faced each other 219 times across all competitions. Barcelona lead the head-to-head record with 129 wins compared to just 44 victories for Espanyol. 46 games have ended in draws.

Barcelona vs Espanyol: Team News

Barcelona remain without the services of Raphinha, who is out with a hamstring injury that he suffered on international duty. Andreas Christensen is another long-term absentee.

Pedri is also ruled out, having suffered a hamstring issue during the first leg against Atletico. Flick is expected to keep him out of the squad to protect him for the second leg.

There are question marks about the fitness of Marc Bernal as well, but Gavi is likely to start for Barcelona, having returned from injury during the second half against Atletico.

Espanyol will be without Javi Puado, who is ruled out for the season with a cruciate ligament injury. Clemens Riedel will also be unavailable, having accumulated too many yellow cards during the match against Real Betis.

Barcelona vs Espanyol: Predicted Lineups

Barcelona: Joan Garcia; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde; Eric Garcia, Gavi; Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Marcus Rashford; Ferran Torres.

Espanyol: Marko Dmitrovic; Omar El Hilali, Fernando Calero, Leandro Cabrera, Carlos Romero; Pol Lozano, Urko Gonzalez; Cyril Ngonge, Edu Exposito, Tyrhys Dolan; Roberto Fernandez.

Barcelona vs Espanyol: Prediction

With a big match against Atletico coming up, Barcelona will be unlikely to go all out against Espanyol. However, they have a chance to all but wrap up the league with a win tonight, so expect a dominant win for the hosts.

Prediction: Barcelona 4-0 Espanyol

Barcelona vs Espanyol: Live Streaming Details

Q

When and where is the Barcelona vs Espanyol, La Liga 2025-26 match being played?

A

The Barcelona vs Espanyol, La Liga 2025-26 match will be played on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at 10:00 PM IST. The game will be hosted at Camp Nou.

Q

Where to watch the Barcelona vs Espanyol, La Liga 2025-26 match live online?

A

The Barcelona vs Espanyol, La Liga 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

Q

Where to watch the Barcelona vs Espanyol, La Liga 2025-26 match live on TV?

A

The Barcelona vs Espanyol, La Liga 2025-26 match will not be televised on any TV channels in India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PBKS Vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2026: Priyansh, Prabhsimran, Shreyas Script 6-Wicket Win For Punjab Kings

  2. CSK Vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson-Ruturaj Gaikwad Start Proceeding For Chennai | 10/0 (1)

  3. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Receives Special Message From Virat Kohli Following Match-Winning Knock

  4. CSK Vs DC Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today’s IPL Match

  5. CSK Vs DC Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 18

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aishi Das: A New Zealand Teen Carrying Forward Her Father's Tennis Dream From Punjab

  2. Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Daniil Medvedev Destroys Racket After Double Bagel Loss To Matteo Berrettini – Watch

  3. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Vishal Uppal Urges ‘More Heart’ After India’s 1-2 Defeat To Thailand

  4. India Vs Thailand, Billie Jean King Cup: Unforced Errors Haunt Vaishnavi; Rain Halts Sahaja's Match

  5. India At Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Asia-Oceania Group I Preview, Teams, Format - All You Need To Know

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Ayush Shetty Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Rising Indian Star Stuns World No. 1 In Semis

  4. Ayush Shetty Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Championships: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final

  5. Ayush Shetty Vs Jordan Christie, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Indian Shuttler Slays World No. 4 To Enter Semis

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dance Of Democracy: Streets Abuzz As People Cast Their Votes In Kerala, Assam And Puducherry

  2. ‘We Stand for Dignity, Not Submission’: Iran’s Rep in India on War, Faith & Global Double Standards

  3. Day In Pics: April 10, 2026

  4. Outlook Cover Story Replug: Brahmanism At The Crossroads

  5. Assembly Elections 2026: UDF Exuberant, LDF Cautiously Confident After Polling

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Beirut Blitz: Israel Signals War Over Diplomacy

  2. Why This War: US-Iran Pause Buys Time, But Middle East War Risks Are Far From Over

  3. No Ceasefire in Lebanon As Cross-Border Attacks Persist

  4. US Israel Iran War: Starmer, Trump Discuss ‘Practical Plan’ To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz

  5. The Price of Dissent: Why US Students Aren’t Protesting The Iran War

Latest Stories

  1. IPL 2026: How Soon Can All-Win Rajasthan Royals Qualify For Playoffs?

  2. Weekly Horoscope April 12–18, 2026: Growth And Opportunities Await Aries, Leo And Capricorn

  3. RR Vs RCB: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 16

  4. Anil Kapoor’s 24 OTT Release Date Out: When And Where To Watch The Action Thriller Online

  5. CSK Vs DC Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 18

  6. Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 1: Adivi Sesh-Mrunal Thakur's Film Earns Over Rs 6 Crore

  7. High-Stakes Islamabad Talks: Trump Says Iran ‘Alive Only to Negotiate’

  8. US Israel Iran War: Starmer, Trump Discuss ‘Practical Plan’ To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz