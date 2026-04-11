Barcelona Vs Espanyol Preview, La Liga: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Barcelona's head coach Hansi Flick, left, Barcelona's Jules Kounde, Barcelona's Lamine Yamal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's head coach Hansi Flick, left, Barcelona's Jules Kounde, Barcelona's Lamine Yamal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort