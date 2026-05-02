Osasuna Vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming, La Liga: Preview, Head-To-Head – All You Need To Know

Barcelona's Pedri, right, runs with the ball followed by his teammate Dani Olmo during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Getafe and Barcelona in Getafe, Spain, Saturday, April 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Barcelona's Pedri, right, runs with the ball followed by his teammate Dani Olmo during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Getafe and Barcelona in Getafe, Spain, Saturday, April 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez