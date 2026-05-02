Osasuna Vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming, La Liga: Preview, Head-To-Head – All You Need To Know

Summary of this article
Barcelona face Osasuna at El Sadar in La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 34 on Saturday
A win for Barcelona, combined with Real Madrid failing to beat Espanyol, would confirm their La Liga title
Find out when and where to watch the Osasuna vs Barcelona match live on TV and online
Barcelona can take another step towards clinching the La Liga 2025-26 title when they travel to El Sadar to face Osasuna in a Matchday 34 fixture on Saturday, May 2, 2026. The Catalans are 11 points clear at the top of the La Liga standings with five rounds remaining.
A win for Barcelona in the upcoming match and anything but a victory for second-placed Real Madrid during their clash with Espanyol will crown the Blaugrana champions of Spain for the 29th time.
Despite falling to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, Barcelona have been in superb form in La Liga, winning their last nine league games. Hansi Flick’s side will be further boosted by the return of Raphinha, and the Brazilian winger could make an appearance at some point against Osasuna.
The hosts, meanwhile, sit ninth in the table, just two points behind sixth-placed Getafe, who occupy the spot for the UEFA Conference League. Los Rojillos boosted their European credentials with a 2-1 comeback victory against Sevilla in their last outing.
Osasuna vs Barcelona: Head-To-Head
Since 2003, Barcelona and Osasuna have faced each other on 40 occasions, with the Blaugrana winning 28 of those clashes. Osasuna have won just five times, while the remaining seven games have ended in draws.
However, at the reverse fixture at Camp Nou this season, Barcelona suffered a shock 4-2 loss against Osasuna.
Osasuna vs Barcelona: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Osasuna vs Barcelona, La Liga 2025-26 match being played?
The Osasuna vs Barcelona, La Liga 2025-26 match will be played at El Sadar on Saturday, May 2, 2026. In India, the match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday.
Where to watch the Osasuna vs Barcelona, La Liga 2025-26 match live online in India?
The Osasuna vs Barcelona, La Liga 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.
Where to watch the Osasuna vs Barcelona, La Liga 2025-26 match live on TV in India?
The Osasuna vs Barcelona, La Liga 2025-26 match will not be televised live on any TV channels in India.