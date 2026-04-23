Real Betis Vs Real Madrid Preview, La Liga: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Real Betis vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26: Know all about the BET vs RMA Matchday 33 fixture, including preview, prediction, lineups, head-to-head records, live streaming details, and more

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
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Real Betis vs Real Madrid preview La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 33 live streaming
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, center, in action during a La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Alaves in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, April 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Real Madrid travel to Estadio de la Cartuja to face Real Betis in La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 33 on Friday

  • Real Madrid trail Barcelona by nine points with six rounds left; Real Betis sit fifth with 49 points

  • Find out when and where to watch the Real Betis vs Real Madrid match live on TV and online

Real Madrid will look to keep their fading title hopes alive when they travel to Estadio de la Cartuja to face Real Betis in a La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 33 fixture on Friday. Real Madrid are second in the La Liga standings, trailing Barcelona by nine points.

With six rounds remaining, Los Blancos can cut down Barcelona’s lead at the top to six points ahead of the Catalan side’s match against Getafe. Madrid were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Bayern Munich, so La Liga remains their only hope of ending Alvaro Arbeloa’s debut season with silverware. The capital club sealed a 2-1 win against Alvares in their last match.

Real Betis, meanwhile, are in fifth position with 49 points and currently occupy the UEFA Europa League spot for next season. However, Getafe and Celta Vigo are breathing down their necks, so the Heliopolitanos need all three points at home.

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Real Betis vs Real Madrid: Head-To-Head Record

Real Betis and Real Madrid have faced each other on 142 occasions. Real Madrid have the head-to-head advantage with 78 wins, compared to just 32 victories for Real Betis. The remaining 32 games have ended in draws.

However, Real Madrid have won just three of their last eight games against Real Betis, and are winless at the Cartuja since 2021.

Real Betis vs Real Madrid: Team News

Real Betis will have Antony back in the squad after the Brazilian winger completed his suspension. Junior Firpo is out with a muscle injury, and there are question marks over the availability of Diego Llorente and Angel Ortiz.

Real Madrid will be without Eder Militao and Arda Guler, who have been ruled out for the season with thigh injuries. Rodrygo is out until December with a cruciate ligament injury. Thibaut Courtois is back in training, but will likely not start. Raul Asencio may be on the bench after a recent bout of illness.

Real Betis vs Real Madrid: Predicted Lineups

Real Betis: Alvaro Valles; Hector Bellerin, Marc Bartra, Natan, Valentin Gomez; Sofyan Amrabat, Marc Roca; Antony, Pablo Fornals, Abde Ezzalzouli; Juan Hernandez.

Real Madrid: Andriy Lunin; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rudiger, Dean Huijsen, Alvaro Carreras; Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni, Brahim Diaz; Kylian Mbappe, Vincius Junior.

Real Betis vs Real Madrid: Prediction

Considering Real Betis’ phenomenal record against Real Madrid at home, and the poor form that Los Blancos are in, a narrow win for the hosts seems to be a likely outcome.

Prediction: Real Betis 2-1 Real Madrid

Real Betis vs Real Madrid: Live Streaming Details

Q

When and where is the Real Betis vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 match being played?

A

The Real Betis vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 match will be played on Friday, April 24, 2026, at Estadio de la Cartuja in Sevilla. In India, the match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday.

Q

Where to watch the Real Betis vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 match live online?

A

The Real Betis vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

Q

Where to watch the Real Betis vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 match live on TV?

A

The Real Betis vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 match will not be televised on any TV channels in India.

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