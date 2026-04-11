Real Madrid 1-1 Girona, La Liga: Bellingham’s Return Ends In Frustration As Los Blancos Held

Real Madrid vs Girona, La Liga 2025-26: Real Madrid missed the chance to cut Barcelona’s La Liga lead as Jude Bellingham’s first start since February ended in a 1‑1 draw with Girona at the Bernabeu

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Real Madrid vs Girona match report La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 31
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham reacts during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Girona in Madrid, Spain, Friday, April 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Real Madrid drew 1‑1 with Girona, failing to close the gap on Barcelona at the top of La Liga

  • Jude Bellingham made his first start since February 1 after injury but could not inspire a win

  • Federico Valverde put Madrid ahead early in the second half with a long‑range strike

  • Girona equalised quickly through Thomas Lemar’s powerful shot from outside the box

Jude Bellingham’s first start since Feb. 1 was not enough to spark a Real Madrid revival as they drew with Girona 1-1 and missed a chance to put pressure on La Liga leader Barcelona on Friday.

Bellingham was withdrawn after 10 minutes in a game against Rayo Vallecano and subsequently missed nine club matches, including the twin victories over Manchester City that took Real Madrid into the Champions League quarterfinals.

He made three substitute appearances in Madrid’s previous three games but started against Girona in a fixture the home side needed to win to cut into Barcelona’s seven-point lead.

Instead, Madrid ended the night ruing missed opportunities.

Federico Valverde put Madrid 1-0 up six minutes into the second half when the Girona goalkeeper allowed his long-range shot to squirm through his hands. But visiting Girona wasted no time in levelling the scores after French midfielder Thomas Lemar rifled home from outside the box.

Bellingham bowed out moments later but neither his replacement Arda Guler nor any of Álvaro Arbeloa’s other four changes were able to bring Madrid and the 70,000 fans present the three points they coveted.

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As so often this season, Madrid was unable to convert pressure into chances and it was suspect at the back once again.

The result was hot on the heels of 2-1 losses to Mallorca in La Liga and at home to Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal.

Girona remained in 12th place.

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