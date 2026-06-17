Andaman and Nicobar: India’s Unsinkable Aircraft Carrier and Strategic Shield Against China in the Indian Ocean

A rising China has altered the dynamics in the Indian Ocean. China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has graduated from a coast-hugging brown water navy into a blue water ocean-going navy. It has stepped up shipbuilding and today possesses 372 surface warships—including four aircraft carriers—making it the second-largest navy in the world. It has the largest navy in Asia. PLAN ships are today sailing in all the oceans, including around the Arctic, and frequent the Indian Ocean. China’s global maritime ambition is evidenced by its involvement in the development, upgrading or management of over 96 ports around the world. A number of these are in Southeast Asia and along the African coast. The pattern reveals a special interest in the Indian Ocean. Since 2016, on the pretext of participating in anti-piracy operations off Aden, PLAN has maintained a near-permanent presence in the Indian Ocean. Furthermore, China has since this year shifted focus from constructing surface ships to submarines. They are trying to build modern silent submarines capable of staying submerged for long periods. PLAN submarines are increasingly being sighted in the Bay of Bengal, Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean.