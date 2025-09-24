Spying Stars Review | Vimukthi Jayasundara’s Fascinating Dystopia Weaves Grief With Uncanny Disruption

As the satellite looms and encroaches, she struggles to breathe. Sound accentuates the overwhelming unease. Jayasundara piles on the uncanny. An insect that drops dead vibrates so unnervingly, it seems to tear through the world’s artifice. Even flower pots decking the resort have sensory triggers. Sound designer Roman Dymny and Alokananda Dasgupta’s soundtrack build a splitting aural dimension perfectly juxtaposing with the film’s spare sensations. In an unrelenting nightmarish daze, she is clamped down by satellite transmissions that fix the rules of conduct. How will she expand into healing with all the stifling rigidities? Jayasundara invokes an air of deep, forbidding austerity. The island is locked within regimented codes of living. Boundaries are tight, surveillance heaving down at all times. Many of the villagers, though, consider the satellite godsent. It makes you wonder about the degree of human complicity. From being perturbed with violence washing over everywhere to snapping, Anandi takes flight. In Spying Stars, Tiwari does chafe against some of the lines, like a blunt scrap of dialogue when she regrets missing out on the world’s beauty. Tiwari is far more emotionally effective in mute misery. The initial restrained bearing caves to a sense of immense, grueling physical hacking.