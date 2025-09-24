Spying Stars Review | Vimukthi Jayasundara’s Fascinating Dystopia Weaves Grief With Uncanny Disruption

Outlook Rating:
3.5 / 5

BIFF 2025 | Indira Tiwari delivers a wrenching performance in the Sri Lankan filmmaker's latest sci-fi straining against itself

Debanjan Dhar
Debanjan Dhar
Still
Still Photo: Diversion
Summary
  • Sri Lankan director Vimukthi Jayasundara has premiered his latest film at the Busan Film Festival in the inaugural competition

  • Spying Stars is his new feature in a decade

  • Starring Indira Tiwari, the sci-fi unfolds in a peculiar daze

Vimukthi Jayasundara’s latest feature after a decade, Spying Stars, is having its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival. The film is a disconcerting creation, confounding at times, unwieldy but never complacent. Keeping up with the director’s tendencies, reality in the film is at an accented angle. After years of space research, Sri Lankan scientist Anandi (Indira Tiwari) lands on earth to concede to her father’s final wish. But there’s a catch. The planet has fallen prey to a virus. A machine-driven siege has struck. Reaching Hanuman island, Anandi is shipped off to a quarantine centre while she waits for her late father’s remains.

Jayasundara, one of Sri Lankan cinema’s bold and enduring singular voices, sets up intriguingly. Instead of great establishing lengths, Jayasundara slowly teases glimpses of this strange, fractured new world. A UFO with a fiery glow hovers, surveying everything. On the way to the resort, there are scenes of scuffles. With a ban on electronic devices, analogue has been reprised. The air is rent with peculiar, shrill sounds of animals and birds, none visible. Revelation into the source cracks open a collapse dressed up to distract. Tales of disappearances and brutalities float around.

Right from his debut feature The Forsaken Land (2005) to Between Two Worlds (2009), Jayasundara conjures mystery and existential thudding like an alienating web. Trauma, emotional dislocation and phantom-like humans, set adrift by loss—these recur across the breadth of his oeuvre. Spying Stars is plucked from the same ether. Tiwari seamlessly shifts into Jayasundara’s unique syntax. This is an actor comfortable with any space in its true density, without over-imposing herself. Holding, flitting through, absorbing every place—be it the resort or regulated exteriors—Tiwari plumbs melancholy of still, vast reserves. Haunted by guilt over her father’s passing, Anandi feels severed from human connection. Mostly retreating deep within, her quiet bereavement splays through the screen. Despite the trans resort concierge Nita’s (a striking Hidaayath Hazeer) best efforts, she stays at a remove.

This is a drama resisting easy explanations, though, as it winds up, it tries to pave a positive way forward. A note of hope is welcome, but it doesn’t necessarily tide well with the established momentum. It strikes as abrupt, unpersuasive, an odd note within an otherwise compelling, compact film. Spying Stars’ concluding half-hour stretch has a slew of other issues. An important figure is propped up for verbalising themes and anxieties. The watchful cosmos, man-nature osmosis, restorative beckoning to the environment—there’s a lot that jets by. Spying Stars gets too clogged; Jayasundara’s grip doesn’t tally with the ambition. In a haste to tie up threads, the metaphysical elements and a sense of hidden inner reality turn clunkily over-exposed. Jayasundara’s screenplay loses energy and tension in the latter bits. Nita is handed summarily stilted stuff; she explains to Anandi how she always felt there were “two beings stuck inside” her—a constant tussle between the external front of masculinity and inner femininity. It’s as if Jayasundara couldn’t refrain from customarily pronouncing the recycled paradox because he’s introduced a trans character.

Still
Still Photo: Diversion
Throughout the film, you already encounter the spiritual, human and natural clutching for expression and existence amidst a starkly clinical atmosphere. The quest to know more, invent further has sent the human race into a tailspin. Machines have taken over. But Spying Stars keeps countering with a prevalence of nature—even in the herbs with which Nita lovingly treats Anandi. Eeshit Narain’s camera frames the hills of central Sri Lanka as a space alternating between terrifying bleakness and untapped, unbound beauty. A blue pall draping the visual tone lifts gradually with sunny glare bursting through. Wind-buffeted, characters are always up against defined movements. Jayasundara remains on course as long as he lets Tiwari find equilibrium. In spite of its wavering impulses, this film does exert a peculiar, tantalising grasp.

